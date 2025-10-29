Littelfuse Aktie 947930 / US5370081045
29.10.2025 12:19:12
Littelfuse Inc Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $69.52 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $58.05 million, or $2.32 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Littelfuse Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.95 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $624.64 million from $567.39 million last year.
Littelfuse Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $69.52 Mln. vs. $58.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.77 vs. $2.32 last year. -Revenue: $624.64 Mln vs. $567.39 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.40 – $2.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $570 - $590 mln