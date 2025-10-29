Littelfuse Inc Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $69.52 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $58.05 million, or $2.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Littelfuse Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $624.64 million from $567.39 million last year.

Littelfuse Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.40 – $2.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $570 - $590 mln