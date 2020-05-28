Lite Access Technologies Awarded Municipal Fibre Build in Clearwater County, Alberta Valued at Approximately $1 Million

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2020 /CNW/ - LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LTE) (OTC PINK: LTCCF), a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost of fibre optic network deployment for telecommunications operators, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a design and build contract for Clearwater County, Alberta, worth approximately $1 million.

The scope of work is to design and construct a fibre-optic backbone that will include a roughly 13km fibre segment from the Supernet POP in Rocky Mountain House and extending to Ferrier Acres. Lite Access will bring the full suite of its tools to the project for the fibre-optic backbone build that will support the implementation of a high-speed, reliable network to meet the needs of the County. This project is in support of the Connect to Innovate (CTI) federal grant to provide internet services in the Ferrier Acres region and is to be completed prior to April 2021.

Carlo Shimoon, President & CEO of Lite Access, stated, "We are delighted that Clearwater County has awarded Lite Access this key project to help bridge the digital divide by providing broadband service delivery to the Ferrier Acres region. We look forward to working with Clearwater and playing a role in shaping the growth and sustainability of the county's community, households, and businesses by building vital infrastructure."

The Connect to Innovate (CTI) program will invest $500 million by 2021, to bring high-speed internet to 300 rural and remote communities in Canada to ensure that they are well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the digital age. Building this infrastructure is the modern equivalent of building roads or railway spurs into rural and remote areas, connecting them to the global economy. The program supports new and upgraded backbone and last-mile infrastructure projects in rural and remote communities across Canada to ensure that the country is drawing on the strengths of all Canadians to drive innovation, growth, and the creation of new jobs.

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators. Lite Access has successfully deployed or enabled deployment of thousands of kilometres of broadband networks throughout North America and the United Kingdom as well as South America, Africa, Australia and Asia.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

