Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'179 0.8%  SPI 14'635 0.8%  Dow 38'797 0.3%  DAX 17'037 0.7%  Euro 0.9437 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'746 0.7%  Gold 2'022 0.1%  Bitcoin 43'850 0.1%  Dollar 0.8762 0.0%  Öl 82.2 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101Swatch1225515ABB1222171Idorsia36346343
Top News
Darum zeigt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken wenig verändert
Roche arbeitet mit PathAI im Bereich Diagnostik zusammen
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Passagierzahlen auch im neuen Jahr in die Höhe geklettert
Peach Property Group-Aktie: Peach Property-CFO Arsan scheidet zu Ende August aus
Starke Reisebuchungen stimmen TUI optimistisch
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Virtualware 2007 Aktie [Valor: 126488695 / ISIN: ES0105704003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.02.2024 07:30:00

Litchfield Hills Research Maintains 'Buy' Rating and €10 Price Target for Virtualware, Highlighting Expansion in Virtual Reality Technologies

finanzen.net zero Virtualware 2007-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Virtualware 2007
7.20 EUR -4.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

New York and Bilbao, Spain, February 13 - American analysis firm Litchfield Hills Research maintains a 'Buy' rating and a €10 price target for Virtualware (ENXTPA: MLVIR), according to a new equity research report published and distributed last friday.

The report, authored by analyst Theodore R. O'Neill reaffirmed its ´Buy' recommendation, highlighting the company's pioneering role in virtual reality and immersive technologies for business applications.

It emphasizes that "the increasing adoption of user immersion technology in industries, such as education, industrial training, and healthcare, among others, is driving market growth. It is currently fueled by training for roles like engineers, pilots, and healthcare workers".

The determination of the €10 price target is based on a discounted cash flow model, estimating the company’s potential future earnings. Virtualware's valuation multiples are observed to be lower than those of comparable peers within the VR industry, suggesting a promising investment opportunity.

Virtualware commenced trading on the Euronext Access Paris exchange in April 2023 under the ticker MLVIR, boasting a market capitalization of €32.76 million and a share price of €7.20.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, the company is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. 

In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company and since April 2023 the company is listed on the Euronext Access Paris stock exchange.

Virtualware’s flagship product, VIROO, is redefining the realm of enterprise VR, driving its adoption forward, leveraging innovative and sustainable strategies. Recognized for its pioneering approach in the immersive technology sector, VIROO is rapidly becoming the global benchmark for the development and deployment of multi-user VR applications in industry and education.

The VR as a service platform is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador, Conalep and EAN University.

Theodore O’Neill, the CEO of Litchfield Hills Research, is a two-time winner of the Wall Street Journal All-Star Analyst.

Litchfield Hills Research is an independent global equity research firm providing institutional investor quality research for companies looking to increase awareness with investors. Its reports are distributed on 24 platforms used by institutional investors in the US, EU, and China.

For more information on Virtualware's investor relations, investors can visit: https://ir.virtualwareco.com/reports/


Safe Harbor

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. ("Virtualware” or the "Company”) or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware’s prior consent.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Virtualware 2007 SA Bearer Shs When Issued 2023

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Virtualware 2007 SA Bearer Shs When Issued 2023

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

12.02.24 Riding the Global Gold Bull – Dynamics of the China Gold Market
12.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: Spannende Berichtssaison gepaart mit Zinshoffnungen
12.02.24 Reverse Convertibles
12.02.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus – Berichtssaison setzt sich fort
12.02.24 SMI-Talfahrt hält an
12.02.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.02.2024
09.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nvidia
08.02.24 Julius Bär: 10.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sandoz Group AG
05.02.24 Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'610.01 19.95 F9SSMU
Short 11'853.31 13.97 2VSSMU
Short 12'304.35 8.94 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'179.30 12.02.2024 17:31:22
Long 10'709.13 19.26 SSQMRU
Long 10'462.98 13.54 SSPM4U
Long 10'021.63 8.94 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Kursfeuerwerk: Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit Ende 2021 - 50'000-Dollar-Marke geknackt
Blick auf Bitcoin & Co.: Das dürften die voraussichtlichen Haupttrends für den Krypto-Markt im Jahr 2024 sein
Ausblick: TUI stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche bringt neue Gerinnungstests auf den Markt
Bitcoin weiter über 48'000 Dollar, Bitcoin Cash springt hoch: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Sonntagnachmittag
Nach Goldpreis-Rekordlauf im Jahr 2023: So steht es um Gold in der Schweiz
Schweizerische Nationalbank reduziert Beteiligung an Moderna - So ist die Lage bei dem BioNTech-Konkurrenten aktuell
Rheinmetall schraubt seine mittelfristige Umsatzprognose hoch - Rheinmetall-Aktie profitiert
Roche-Aktie schwächer: Roche kündigt Stellenabbau im Bereich Pharma-Product Development an
Umfrage unter Führungskräften und Analysten: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk ist der am stärksten überbewertete CEO

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit