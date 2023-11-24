Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Huhtamäki Aktie [Valor: 472557 / ISIN: FI0009000459]
24.11.2023 11:35:00

Listing prospectus for Huhtamäki Oyj's EUR 300 million bond available

Huhtamäki
44.00 CHF 11.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Listing prospectus for Huhtamäki Oyj’s EUR 300 million bond available

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 24.11.2023 AT 12:35 P.M. (EET)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Huhtamäki Oyj announced its decision to issue a EUR 300 million bond on November 16, 2023. The bond will mature on November 24, 2028 and bears interest at the rate of 5.125 per cent per annum.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the listing prospectus of the bond. The listing prospectus is available in English on the company's website at https://www.huhtamaki.com/en/investors/financial-information/debt-investors/.

Huhtamäki Oyj has today submitted an application for the bond to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Trading on the bond is expected to commence on or about November 28, 2023 under the trading code "HUHJ512528".

BNP Paribas, Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as joint lead managers for the transaction.

For further information, please contact:
Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, Tel. +358 (0)10 686 7893

Huhtamäki Oyj
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated ‘A’ on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 18 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the bond in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Neither Huhtamaki, BNP Paribas, Nordea Bank Abp or Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), or their representatives, accept any legal responsibility for any violation by any person, whether or not the persons contemplating investing in or divesting Huhtamaki's securities, including the bond, are aware of such restrictions or not.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The bond has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer of the bond to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the bond. Consequently, this communication is directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (iii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order and (iv) other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In addition, this communication is, in any event only directed at persons who are "qualified investors" pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129, as amended). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to, and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.


