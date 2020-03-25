ListenMD Announces COVID19 Communication Tool for Health Care Professionals

DAVIE, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Per CDC and WHO guidelines, it is vital that Health Care Providers (HCPs) maintain as much distance from each other, patients, and patient's families as they can.

Developed by ICU Pulmonologist Dr. Sandeep Jain, ListenMD is a highly effective tool to enable safe and secure virtual communications between doctors, patients and their families.

ListenMD is available IMMEDIATELY, on demand, to all doctors and related HCPs. Due to COVID-19, it is vital that doctors are able to communicate remotely with other doctors, patients and their families without contamination risks. ListenMD is being used by Hospital and Office-Based Health Care Providers right now enabling collaboration between peers and safe communications with patients.

DUE TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS, LISTENMD IS MAKING THEIR PLATFORM AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE.

Full video conferencing from any mobile device

Secure sharing of medical imaging as well as documents with security and compliance.

Cell phones and tablet optimization. HCPs using ListenMD will have full mobility and access to vital communications.

Communicate with peers, public health officials and patients, remotely, safely and securely with HPIAA compliance.

ListenMD uses a patented distraction-free messaging engine that empowers HCPs to fully manage their communications. HCPs can prioritize important communications while filtering out distracting messages and control their time better.

ListenMD breaks down the walls between doctors across practices, hospitals and specialty clinics while maintaining full HIPAA compliance.

For more information visit http://www.ListenMD.com

