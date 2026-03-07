Lisata Therapeutics Aktie 121780056 / US1280583022
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
07.03.2026 05:39:55
Lisata Therapeutics Agrees To Be Taken Private By Kuva Labs
(RTTNews) - Lisata Therapeutics Inc. (LSTA) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Kuva Labs Inc., a privately held company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kuva will launch a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Lisata common stock for $5.00 per share in cash at closing, plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share.
The CVR entitles holders to an additional $1.00 per share if a New Drug Application or similar registration is filed or formally accepted for review by the FDA or another regulatory authority for any pharmaceutical product containing the candidate certepetide before the earlier of seven years from closing or termination of the CVR agreement. If the milestone is not achieved, no further payment will be made.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. Following completion, Lisata will become part of Kuva Labs, and its common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market.
LSTA closed Friday's regular trading at $4.18, down $0.05 or 1.18%. In after-hours trading, the stock surged to $4.99, a sharp gain of $0.81 or 19.38%.
Nachrichten zu Lisata Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Lisata Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise und Nahost-Krise belasten: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag steil nach unten. An der Wall Street dominierten ebenfalls die Bären. Die Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag erneut besser gestimmt.