SMI 12’359 -0.4%  SPI 15’850 -0.3%  Dow 34’894 -0.2%  DAX 15’692 -0.5%  Euro 1.0710 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’118 -0.2%  Gold 1’785 0.3%  Bitcoin 43’148 0.6%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.1%  Öl 65.3 -1.9% 
20.08.2021 14:18:00

Lisa Varlack Launches Boulevard Real Properties LLC with the Help of GoodGirlPR

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodGirlPR's new client, Lisa Varlack, has launched her real estate brokerage firm Boulevard Real Properties LLC. After graduating from Brooklyn Law School in 2001, and before turning her attention to real estate, Lisa spent 16 years working as a Derivatives Contractor Negotiator for large financial institutions such as BNP Paribas and The Bank of New York Mellon.

As a newly minted entrepreneur, Lisa utilizes skills honed as an attorney to run a successful brokerage firm. Her strong analytical, negotiation, and interpersonal skills are used to help clients navigate the process of buying, selling, renting, or leasing residential and commercial properties in the New York City area. Her keen eye and attention to detail are other transferrable skills that Lisa has in her arsenal when evaluating properties and helping her clients avoid any legal and transactional pitfalls, especially when working with first time homebuyers and investors.

On top of her real estate company, Lisa is a proud parent to twin boys and is dedicated to developing educated, grounded, and well-rounded young men. Living in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn, it is extremely important for Lisa to give back to her community. She accomplishes this through her affiliation with the Bedford Stuyvesant YMCA where she has served on their annual Brooklyn Honors Fundraising Committee since 2015 and by providing mentorship to high school students though The Ties That Bind Mentoring Program. Lisa is also a member of the Brooklyn Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Incorporated since 2009, and founder of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Book Club.

Lisa is incredibly excited about this new chapter in her life. She is finally following one of her long-time passions and developing it into a business where clients value and trust her. GoodGirlPR is thrilled to be on board to help Lisa Varlack tell her story and promote Boulevard Real Properties LLC to the world.

For more info on Lisa Varlack and her new venture please visit www.blvdreny.com.

Media contact:
Nickie Robinson
317115@email4pr.com 
212-380-3385

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lisa-varlack-launches-boulevard-real-properties-llc-with-the-help-of-goodgirlpr-301359667.html

SOURCE Boulevard Real Properties

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:21 SMI-Rekordfahrt vorerst beendet
07:50 Cisco profitiert weiter von der Coronavirus-Pandemie
06:09 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bullishe Tageskerze / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend intakt
19.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 98.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XAU/USD
19.08.21 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
19.08.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX setzt Rekord-Rally fort
19.08.21 Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Dow schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
NEL-Aktie fällt: NEL ASA trotz starker Umsatzentwicklung mit operativem Verlust
Meyer Burger schliesst Transformations-Halbjahr mit roten Zahlen ab - Aktie weit im Plus
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Moderna-Aktie gibt ab: Moderna prüft zwei Optionen für einen Auffrischungs-Impfstoff
Nach Impfstoff-Erfolg: Analyst erklärt Moderna zum "Tesla der Biotech-Branche"
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
Relief-Therapeutics-Partner NRx meldet positive Ergebnisse aus COVID-19-Studie - Relief-Aktie springt an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit