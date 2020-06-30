Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 13:45:00

Liquid Web Acquires ServerSide, a leading Microsoft Windows CMS Hosting Provider

LANSING, Mich., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, LLC, (https://www.liquidweb.com), the market leader in managed hosting and managed application services to SMBs and entrepreneurs, is excited to announce the acquisition of ServerSide adding proven experience in hosting the leading Microsoft Windows Content Management solutions to Liquid Web's portfolio. 

(PRNewsfoto/Liquid Web)

The acquisition of ServerSide bolsters Liquid Web's VMware cloud hosting capabilities for small to medium businesses launched in 2019. It also accelerates the company's entrance into the Progress Sitefinity, Kentico, and Sitecore hosting market. The ServerSide team, including Steve Oren, founder, and CEO, have joined Liquid Web and have helped lead the effort to migrate customers onto the Liquid Web platform. 

"The acquisition of ServerSide supports Liquid Web's mission to power leading content management platforms. With ServerSide, we are excited about building upon the relationships ServerSide had with Sitefinity, Kentico, and Sitecore and their ecosystem partners", said Joe Oesterling, CTO. 

"We are excited about joining the Liquid Web team. We've successfully migrated our customers to Liquid Web's platform, and we are working hand and hand to deploy our VMware architecture more broadly within Liquid Web", said Steve Oren, Former CEO at ServerSide. "We look forward to using Liquid Web's scale to be a bigger player in the leading Windows CMS ecosystems," said Oren.

To learn more about the Liquid Web Private Cloud powered by VMware and NetApp visit: https://www.liquidweb.com/products/private-cloud/.

To learn more about the Liquid Web Windows CMS offerings visit: 

Kentico: https://www.liquidweb.com/products/add-ons/software/kentico/
Progress® Sitefinity™: https://www.liquidweb.com/products/add-ons/software/sitefinity/
ElcomCMS: https://www.liquidweb.com/products/add-ons/software/elcom/
Sitecore: https://www.liquidweb.com/products/add-ons/software/sitecore/

About the Liquid Web Family of Brands
Building on over 20 years of success, our Liquid Web Brand Family consists of four companies (Liquid Web, Nexcess, iThemes, and InterWorx), delivering software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. With more than 1.5 million sites under management, The Liquid Web Family of Brands serves over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage 10 global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service*, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. For more information, please visit https://www.liquidweb.com/ for more info. *2019 Net Promoter Score of 67

Contact: Mayra Pena, mpena@liquidweb.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liquid-web-acquires-serverside-a-leading-microsoft-windows-cms-hosting-provider-301085570.html

SOURCE Liquid Web Inc.

