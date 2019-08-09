Lion TCR and Liaoning-Dalian Lvshun District Government to Develop Research and Manufacturing Facilities for Cancer Cell Therapies

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion TCR Pte. Ltd., a clinical-stage Biotech company focused on development of innovative engineered T cell immunotherapy against viral-related cancer and chronic Hepatitis B infection, announced on 29 July 2019 that it has signed an agreement with Dalian Lvshun District Government at the 10th Singapore-Liaoning Economic and Trade Council Meeting (SLETC) to develop cell manufacturing and research facilities for cancer treatment. The 5,000-sqm facility, built by Dalian Municipal Government, will support Lion TCR's development and commercialisation of cell therapy products in China in addition to Lion TCR's facility at the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City. Lion TCR shall utilize GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certified entities for the production of advanced cellular immunotherapy products for clinical trials and for future commercial products. The facility design and process will comply with both China CDE and internationally recognized GMP guidelines.

The 10th SLETC was chaired by Mr. Masagos Zulkifli, Singapore's Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, and Mr. Tang Yijun, Liaoning Governor, the Co-Chairmen of SLETC. At the council meeting, 11 Singapore companies including Lion TCR signed project agreements to provide greater connectivity, sustainability, technology and healthcare in Liaoning. Singapore is Liaoning's third largest foreign investor with a total investment of about S$19 billion (95 billion yuan). Minister Masagos told the Party Secretary and Mayor of Dalian City at their meeting: "Singapore looks forward to deepening cooperation with Dalian in environmental protection, new energy, interconnection, biomedical, petrochemical, marine fishery, food processing, sustainable development and other fields."

Mr Stephen Lim, CEO of Lion TCR commented that "Lion TCR looks forward to using this Dalian GMP cell therapy facilities as a manufacturing base for our China commercialisation needs. As a stand-alone building is required for cell therapy GMP application in China, this offer to build with option for Lion to purchase by the Dalian Government is a great help to Lion as it frees our immediate cashflow for continual research and on-going clinical trials."

Lion TCR is a Singapore-based clinical stage biotech company focused on development of engineered T cell immunotherapy against viral-related cancer and chronic hepatitis B infection with manufacturing and clinical trial operations in China and Singapore. It is the first company to develop HBV-specific TCR T cell therapy against liver cancer.

Lion TCR's engineered T cell technologies are exclusively licensed from Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore (TCR-T cell therapy developed by Prof. Antonio Bertoletti's lab).

