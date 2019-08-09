09.08.2019 04:00:00

Lion TCR and Liaoning-Dalian Lvshun District Government to Develop Research and Manufacturing Facilities for Cancer Cell Therapies

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion TCR Pte. Ltd., a clinical-stage Biotech company focused on development of innovative engineered T cell immunotherapy against viral-related cancer and chronic Hepatitis B infection, announced on 29 July 2019 that it has signed an agreement with Dalian Lvshun District Government at the 10th Singapore-Liaoning Economic and Trade Council Meeting (SLETC) to develop cell manufacturing and research facilities for cancer treatment. The 5,000-sqm facility, built by Dalian Municipal Government, will support Lion TCR's development and commercialisation of cell therapy products in China in addition to Lion TCR's facility at the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City. Lion TCR shall utilize GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certified entities for the production of advanced cellular immunotherapy products for clinical trials and for future commercial products. The facility design and process will comply with both China CDE and internationally recognized GMP guidelines.

The 10th SLETC was chaired by Mr. Masagos Zulkifli, Singapore's Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, and Mr. Tang Yijun, Liaoning Governor, the Co-Chairmen of SLETC. At the council meeting, 11 Singapore companies including Lion TCR signed project agreements to provide greater connectivity, sustainability, technology and healthcare in Liaoning. Singapore is Liaoning's third largest foreign investor with a total investment of about S$19 billion (95 billion yuan). Minister Masagos told the Party Secretary and Mayor of Dalian City at their meeting: "Singapore looks forward to deepening cooperation with Dalian in environmental protection, new energy, interconnection, biomedical, petrochemical, marine fishery, food processing, sustainable development and other fields."

Mr Stephen Lim, CEO of Lion TCR commented that "Lion TCR looks forward to using this Dalian GMP cell therapy facilities as a manufacturing base for our China commercialisation needs. As a stand-alone building is required for cell therapy GMP application in China, this offer to build with option for Lion to purchase by the Dalian Government is a great help to Lion as it frees our immediate cashflow for continual research and on-going clinical trials."

About Lion TCR

Lion TCR is a Singapore-based clinical stage biotech company focused on development of engineered T cell immunotherapy against viral-related cancer and chronic hepatitis B infection with manufacturing and clinical trial operations in China and Singapore. It is the first company to develop HBV-specific TCR T cell therapy against liver cancer.

Lion TCR's engineered T cell technologies are exclusively licensed from Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore (TCR-T cell therapy developed by Prof. Antonio Bertoletti's lab).

For more information about Lion TCR, please visit http://www.liontcr.com/

SOURCE Lion TCR

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
08.08.19
DAX-Future: Trading am Support
08.08.19
Vontobel: Silber auf Aufholjagd: Konsolidiert die Gold-Silber-Ratio?
08.08.19
SMI mit Stabilisierungsversuch
08.08.19
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Gesundheitssektor & Beyond Meat
08.08.19
Reverse Convertible auf den 3-Month USD LIBOR
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kraft Heinz-Aktie nach Zahlen auf Rekordtief - Management skeptisch
Zurich-Aktie mit starkem Kursplus: Zurich wird nach gutem Halbjahr optimistischer
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Bitcoin könnte laut Experte noch diese Woche über 15'000 Dollar steigen
NEL-Aktie mit beachtlicher Performance: Wie geht es weiter?
SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- DAX letztlich deutlich fester -- Wall Street stark -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
Merz: Bundesregierung Schuld an möglicher CDU-Wahlniederlage im Osten
Grund zur Besorgnis? Bitcoin-Wal bewegt Bitcoins in Milliardenwert
Adecco-Aktie im Plus: Bei Adecco hält der Umsatzschwund an - Profitabilität besser als erwartet
MYbank von Alibaba-Chef Jack Ma verleiht Milliarden an kleine Firmen und Privatpersonen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- DAX letztlich deutlich fester -- Wall Street stark -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Der DAX präsentierte sich stärker. Die US-Börsen legten eine bemerkenswerte Aufholjagd hin. In Asien zeigten sich die Märkte am Donnerstag mit positiven Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB