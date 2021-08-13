Lion Electric Retains Pomerleau for the Construction of Its Battery Plant and Innovation Center

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has retained Pomerleau, a flagship corporation in the Canadian construction industry, as project manager and general contractor for the construction of its battery plant and innovation center, to be located at the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

"Lion is proud to be partnering with Pomerleau as their expertise and reputation in the construction of projects of this scale is second to none," says Marc Bedard, Lion's CEO – Founder. "This plant, where we expect initial production to start in the second half of 2022, will be one of the key elements of our growth strategy, as it will enable us to produce our own battery modules and packs. This will be a key strategic differentiator that will result in significant cost savings, while providing us full control over battery specs and dimensions while removing key supplier dependency."

"We thank Lion Electric for trusting our team to build its state-of-the-art industrial complex. Lion's products contribute to the transportation electrification for the well-being of our communities. We are proud to partner with a company that is a leader in its field, in line with our strategy and values. Together we are shaping the future," commented Pierre Pomerleau, Pomerleau's President and CEO.

Once fully operational, the company expects this highly automated factory to reach annual battery production capacity of 5 gigawatt hours, enough to electrify approximately 14,000 of Lion's medium and heavy-duty zero-emission trucks and buses.

ABOUT POMERLEAU

Pomerleau is one of Canada's leading construction companies and a pioneer in sustainable buildings. It specializes in the building, infrastructure and civil engineering. The company also excels in virtual design and construction (VDC). Founded nearly 60 years ago, the company employs up to 4,000 people at its nine regional offices and on nearly 200 worksites across the country. In 2020, Pomerleau was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. For details about Pomerleau, visit www.pomerleau.ca.

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all the key components of its vehicles, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life.

