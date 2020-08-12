Linx Grows 11% in Net Revenue in the Second Quarter of 2020 Compared to the Same Period In 2019

Linx closed the 2Q20 with gross revenue of BRL 246.3 million. The indicator is the result of the combination of recurring revenues and services. In 2Q20, total recurring revenue reached BRL 213.1 million, 13.2% higher than the same period in 2019 and equivalent to 87% of gross revenue. Linx's net revenue was BRL 213.5 million, which represented an increase of 10.8% when compared to 2Q19. Adjusted EBITDA reached BRL 60.3 million in the quarter and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.2%. Adjusted net income in the 2Q20 was BRL 12.0 million.

"Linx turned the crisis into an opportunity through its ability to generate value for the retailer with its end-to-end platform, providing in many cases technologies that guaranteed the continuity of operations, especially with the offering of Linx Digital solutions. As a result, we have seen a sharp acceleration in the digital transformation process in recent months. In addition to partnerships with the most relevant marketplaces in Brazil, Linx launched new offers such as Linx Commerce for Pharmacies with 60,000 pre-registered SKUs, integration with the B2W marketplace. Other existing solutions had a huge increase in demand, such as the Neemo application that was expanded to also serve convenience stores and the Payment Link that can be sent to the customer to make the payment for a purchase via messaging applications and is already integrated with the store's ERP,” explains Alberto Menache, Linx CEO.

We continue to operate normally and reaffirm our commitment to the long term, ensuring the safety of our team, service to customers and suppliers, and consequently, to the business. We maintain our company acquisition strategy with a focus on solutions that complete our portfolio of solutions for small businesses and cross-sell to Linx Core customers.

About Linx

Linx is a Brazilian company specialized in retail technology. Leader in the management software market, with 45,6% of retail market share, as IDC attests. Publicly traded at B3 since 2013, Linx also became the first Brazilian publicly traded software company at NYSE in 2019. The company has more than 3,500 employees distributed among its headquarters in São Paulo, 15 branches throughout Brazil. and 5 countries in America. Visit www.linx.com.br/imprensa.

