Linode Takes Home Two Silvers for Customer Support at the 2020 Stevie Awards

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linode, the world's largest independent cloud provider, received two Silver Awards at the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company's award-winning support organization was recognized in the categories of Customer Service Department of the Year – Computer Services, and Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year - Technology Industries for its "Linode Support's Year of Feedback Training Program."

"These awards validate the hard work our support team exhibits for customers every day," said Richard Myers, Vice President of Customer Support and Success at Linode. "We're honored to be recognized among such a powerful cohort of world class companies."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 600 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

"Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards executive chairman, Michael Gallagher.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

