Linode Launches Solutions Partner Program

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linode, the world's largest independent open cloud provider, today launched the Linode Solutions Partner Program. The program gives companies the cloud they need to accelerate revenue and help their clients innovate faster, modernize their infrastructure, and deliver digital experiences with better ease and affordability.

Linode built its program to serve the unique needs of its partner community, which is typically defined among three categories of solution providers:

Resellers: Companies that integrate cloud infrastructure into their offerings and sell to their clients (such as value-added resellers or distributors).

Service Providers: Companies that provide consulting and integration services, cloud migrations, or manage customer application workloads (such as system integrators, agencies and managed service providers).

Platform Builders: Companies that are building technology or creating solutions that integrate with or run on the cloud (such as application builders, software vendors and SaaS companies).

Partners in the program benefit from exclusive pricing, dedicated technical expertise, and marketing support to help accelerate their success. The program also gives partners access to Linode's worldwide partner community, including the company's extensive educational content and tools.

"Our mission is to accelerate innovation by making cloud computing simple, affordable, and accessible to all," said Blair Lyon, Vice President of marketing at Linode. "For the last 16 years, our solution provider partners have helped thousands of companies around the world build their businesses in the cloud. With this new program, we are giving our partners more technology, tools, and resources to further simplify infrastructure management and improve margins."

Partners will enjoy access to Linode's industry-leading price-performance cloud compute and storage solutions. To support artificial intelligence, machine learning and rendering workloads, new GPU cloud instances are also available, an offering that makes Linode unique in its ability to bring this level of computing power to the general developer community. And with the release of Linode Kubernetes Engine, partners can leverage the easiest fully-managed container orchestration platform for deploying and managing modern applications in the cloud.

The Linode Solutions Partner Program is designed for a wide spectrum of providers, from early-stage or growing organizations building out their cloud solutions; experienced partners with higher monthly spends looking for greater support and benefits; and larger companies that require dedicated solution engineers and custom marketing support.

"Linode offers us a great price point without a compromise in performance, or forcing tools and features on us we don't want," said Arthur Furlan, CEO and co-founder of Configr, a leading technology services provider based in Brasilia, Brazil. "They also give us the service experience we need to help our customers grow."

Solutions providers interested in joining Linode's new Solutions Partner Program can register at linode.com/partners.

About Linode

Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. Headquartered in Philadelphia's Old City, the company empowers over 800,000 developers, startups and businesses from its data centers serving 11 global markets. For more information, visit https://www.linode.com or follow @linode on Twitter.

SOURCE Linode