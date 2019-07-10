10.07.2019 18:15:00

Linode Brings Commercial Grade GPUs to the Masses

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Linode today launched new GPU-optimized cloud computing instances tailored specifically for developers and businesses requiring massive parallel computational power. The new instances are built on NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPU cards with all three major types of processing cores (CUDA, Tensor, and Real-Time Ray Tracing) available to users. Linode is one of the first cloud providers to deploy NVIDIA's latest GPU architecture.

(PRNewsfoto/Linode, LLC)

"Sixteen years ago we were one of the early innovators in cloud computing. Today, we are doing it again. Linode's GPU instances deliver a new level of accelerated computing power coupled with the simplicity, affordability and award-winning support that has become a hallmark of Linode's position in the industry," said Alejandro Peña, Research and Development Engineer at Linode.

Linode virtual machine GPU plans include generous network transfer and predictable pricing starting at $1000/mo.

These new GPU instances give scientists, artists, and engineers working on artificial intelligence, graphic visualization, and complex modeling a cost-competitive alternative to hyperscale cloud providers.

The new Linode GPUs are currently available in limited capacity. For more information, visit linode.com/GPUs.

About Linode
Linode accelerates innovation by making cloud computing simple, accessible and affordable to all. Founded in 2003, Linode helped pioneer the cloud computing industry and is today the largest independent open cloud provider in the world. Headquartered in Philadelphia's Old City, the company empowers over 800,000 developers, startups and businesses across its global network of 10 data centers. For more information, visit https://www.linode.com or follow @linode on Twitter.

Contact:
Mike Maney 
mmaney@linode.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linode-brings-commercial-grade-gpus-to-the-masses-300882721.html

SOURCE Linode

SMI geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX verabschiedet sich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend tiefer
Zur Wochenmitte liessen es die Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt ruhig angehen. Der DAX präsentierte sich unentschlossen. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich dank Powell-Aussagen auf grünem Terrain. In Asien ging es an den meisten Börsen bergab.

