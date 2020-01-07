Linksys, Wemo And Phyn Return To CES With 5G Innovations, Scene Control Capabilities And Water Monitoring Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linksys, Wemo and Phyn, the connected home division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK:6088) entity, return to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with new smart home innovations that include 5G, WiFi 6, home scene control and enhanced water monitoring solutions. Belkin International will be exhibiting at CES 2020 – LVCC, South Hall 3, Booth #30512.

LINKSYS

Ready for 5G

5G is the fifth generation of wireless technology, offering greater speeds for faster downloads, lower latency for more network reliability, and the ability to connect more devices at once. Ideal for building smart cities, 5G is able to help deliver digitized transportation, healthcare, manufacturing and more through next-generation networks.

As worldwide rollout and adoption of 5G grows, Linksys is at the forefront of the 5G revolution with hardware prepared to harness the latest cellular technology and support smart communities.

Today, Linksys unveils its 5G innovations at CES 2020 which will be made available to the public beginning Spring 2020 and continuing through the year.

Linksys 5G Mobile Hotspot – harness the best performing wireless technology and WiFi standard with 5G and WiFi 6 for fast, seamless connectivity anywhere; with an added USB port for Quick Charge abilities, the 5G Mobile Hotspot ensures devices are powered up and optimally connected at home or on-the-go

– harness the best performing wireless technology and WiFi standard with 5G and WiFi 6 for fast, seamless connectivity anywhere; with an added USB port for Quick Charge abilities, the 5G Mobile Hotspot ensures devices are powered up and optimally connected at home or on-the-go Linksys 5G Modem – access 5G broadband speeds at home; add Intelligent Mesh™ Technology with Linksys Velop systems to envelop entire home with uninterrupted high-speed connectivity

– access 5G broadband speeds at home; add Intelligent Mesh™ Technology with Linksys Velop systems to envelop entire home with uninterrupted high-speed connectivity Linksys Velop 5G Mesh Gateway – conveniently combines the power of 5G networks with flexibility of Linksys Intelligent Mesh™ Technology and reliable AX/WiFi 6 in a two-in-one modem and router solution; it also works with other Linksys Velop systems to expand mesh coverage and blanket an entire home in optimal WiFi

– conveniently combines the power of 5G networks with flexibility of Linksys Intelligent Mesh™ Technology and reliable AX/WiFi 6 in a two-in-one modem and router solution; it also works with other Linksys Velop systems to expand mesh coverage and blanket an entire home in optimal WiFi Linksys 5G Outdoor Router – seamlessly tap into Millimeter Wave 5G network and 10Gbps wired connection for superfast internet connections

Future-proofing with WiFi 6

The Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 router (MR9600) and Velop WiFi 6 system (AX4200) today join Linksys' growing WiFi 6 portfolio, delivering the latest WiFi standard and Intelligent Mesh™ Technology for faster internet speeds, more coverage, reliability and easy-to-use Mesh WiFi.

Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 router (MR9600)

WiFi 6 capabilities for 4x faster speeds, more WiFi range and increased capacity



Built-in Linksys Intelligent Mesh™ Technology to expand seamless WiFi coverage with Velop nodes or Velop mesh routers as WiFi needs grow



8-stream WiFi 6 technology with speeds up to 6000 Mbps (simultaneous Dual-Band – 2.4 Ghz, 5 Ghz)



Available Spring 2020



MSRP $399.99

Velop WiFi 6 system (AX4200)

Affordable WiFi 6 mesh system with built-in Linksys Intelligent Mesh™ Technology, Bluetooth capabilities, and advanced security settings



Coverage of up to 3,000 square feet per node



8-stream WiFi 6 technology with speeds up to 4200 Mbps (Tri-Band – 2.4 Ghz, 5 Ghz, 5 Ghz)



Available Summer 2020



MSRP $299.99 (1-pack); $499.99 (2-pack)

WEMO

Customize scenes and themes

Wemo brings new scene control features to its product lineup, offering the Wemo Stage to customize unique experiences and environments with pre-programmed sequences and settings.

The Wemo Stage supports up to 6 scenes/settings (movie night setting, morning scene, etc.) with 3-button customization of short presses and long presses, as well as Apple HomeKit compatibility for control using the Apple Home app and Siri. The Wemo Stage is easy to install – designed to fit in Wemo and Decora faceplates and removable as a remote control for ease of use.

Available Summer 2020

MSRP $49.99

Smallest smart plug

Wemo unveils the Wemo WiFi Smart Plug – its smallest smart plug offering with native voice assistant compatibility for Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and Siri via Apple HomeKit.

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug offers wireless control via Wemo app for connected devices (lamps, heaters, fans and more) with no subscription or hub required. Its new convenient and compact form factor allows for stacking of additional Wemo smart plugs, or plugging another device in the same outlet with no obstruction.

Available Spring 2020

MSRP $24.99

PHYN

Introducing Phyn XL 1.5" and Phyn XL 2"

Phyn is expanding its industry-leading product portfolio with the addition of Phyn XL 1.5" and Phyn XL 2". These new products address the growing demand of water efficiency tools for commercial properties and extend Phyn's sophisticated machine learning and water sensing technology to larger homes, new construction and light commercial properties with supply lines up to 2".

Built on the best-in-class solution of the Phyn Plus, Phyn XL 1.5" and Phyn XL 2" offer ethernet connectivity in addition to WiFi for maximum flexibility and can be purchased with or without an integrated shutoff valve.

Available Summer 2020

Award-winning Phyn Smart Water Assistant

Easily installed under a single sink, the DIY Phyn Smart Water Assistant provides fixture-by-fixture consumption information and water monitoring for the entire home, alerting users within seconds of a leak being detected.

The Phyn Smart Water Assistant is the recipient of two CES 2020 Innovation Awards for the Smart Home and Tech For A Better World product categories.

Available now at Best Buy, Best Buy Canada and Phyn.com

MSRP $299

About Belkin International

In 2018, FIT merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

