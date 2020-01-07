07.01.2020 04:00:00

Linksys Unveils The Future Of Wellness And Safety With Advanced Motion Sensing Technology And In-Vehicle Presence Detection At CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

Linksys returns to the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in collaboration with Origin Wireless, the leader in Wireless AI sensing technology, to showcase new healthcare and security enhancements through in-car motion recognition, breathing and sleep tracking, and fall detection software.



MEDIA OPP:

Linksys is inviting media to the Belkin International table at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage Hotel to see the Linksys Wellness Pods and Linksys Vehicle Presence Detection system first-hand. Media will get a chance to view a video demonstration of how Linksys Aware motion sensing technology works in the Wellness Pods and Vehicle Presence Detection system, as well as get an opportunity to talk to Linksys product experts about the Origin Wireless collaboration and applications.



WHAT:

Linksys Wellness Pods – Created in partnership with Origin Wireless, the Linksys Wellness Pods will allow for more detailed insight into consumer well-being, targeting those who want to better manage their health, as well as monitor the health of loved ones, especially the growing aging-in-place population. Built to work in tandem with Linksys Velop Tri-Band nodes and through Linksys Aware software, the Wellness Pods offer better understanding and extra peace of mind when prioritizing health goals by monitoring daily routines, and tracking breathing patterns, sleep quality and fall detection without the use of wearables or cameras.




Linksys Vehicle Presence Detection – Linksys is applying its Linksys Aware motion sensing software to in-vehicle monitoring, tackling safety issues such as children or pets being left unattended in cars during extreme temperatures. Utilizing its built-in Linksys Aware software, the Linksys Vehicle Presence Detection system is able to detect motion and breathing when the vehicle is turned off to notify user(s) when movement and/or breathing occurs to prevent danger.



WHERE:

Pepcom Digital Experience! Las Vegas


The Mirage Hotel, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. So. Las Vegas, NV 89109



WHEN:

Monday, January 6, 7:00pm – 10:30pm









 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linksys-unveils-the-future-of-wellness-and-safety-with-advanced-motion-sensing-technology-and-in-vehicle-presence-detection-at-ces-2020-300980656.html

SOURCE Belkin International

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.01.20
Börsenhausse mit Stolpersteinen
06.01.20
Eskalation im Mittleren Osten führt zu kräftig steigenden Ölpreisen
06.01.20
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Montag
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX verliert im Montagshandel -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
InfraRisk cloud-based solution to support Judo Bank's SME lending in Australia
Syngenta übernimmt Agrargeschäft von ChemChina und Sinochem
Daimler ruft Hunderttausende Mercedes-Benz-Autos in USA zurück - Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX verliert im Montagshandel -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Die geopolitischen Spannungen wirkten sich am Schweizer Aktienmarkt lediglich leicht negativ auf die Stimmung der Investoren aus. In Deutschland waren hingegen kräftige Verluste zu sehen. An den US-Börsen ging es unterdessen aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;