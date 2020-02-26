26.02.2020 01:00:00

LinkShadow Named Winner of the Coveted InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2020

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkShadow, Next-Generation Cybersecurity Analytics, today announced winning the prestigious InfoSec 2020 award by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. The award in the category of 'Cutting Edge – User & Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)' was awarded to LinkShadow at the RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco, USA.

Fadi Sharaf, Sales Director, LinkShadow, said, "We are thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be fierce and couldn't be more pleased to be recognized as InfoSec innovators and leaders in the industry. He added that "The 2020 award is yet another feather in our cap, as last year we were recognized in the 'Most Innovative – Threat Hunting' category."

"LinkShadow embodies three major features the judges looked for to become a winner: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We are thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a U.S.-registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyberattacks, zero-day malware and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments. For more information, visit www.linkshadow.com 

Ann Paterson| VP of Marketing
LinkShadow
E: ann@linkshadow.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Mae Llemit, Director of Marketing

Email: marketing@cyberdefensemediagroup.com

Toll-Free (USA): 1-833-844 9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

