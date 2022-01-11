SMI 12’719 1.0%  SPI 16’114 0.9%  Dow 36’252 0.5%  DAX 15’942 1.1%  Euro 1.0501 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’282 1.0%  Gold 1’822 1.1%  Bitcoin 39’489 1.8%  Dollar 0.9236 -0.4%  Öl 83.6 3.2% 
12.01.2022 00:48:00

LinksDAO and Five Iron Golf Announce Official Partnership, Bring First Real-Life Benefits to Thriving Web3 Community

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LinksDAO, Inc., a business dedicated to revolutionizing the modern golf and leisure club, has partnered with Five Iron Golf, the country's leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, to bring its first real-life golf opportunity to the thousands of LinksDAO NFT holders.

LinksDAO and Five Iron Golf Announce Official Partnership

LinksDAO, Inc. has partnered with Five Iron Golf to bring its first real-life golf opportunity to LinksDAO NFT holders.

LinksDAO NFT owners will enjoy discounts on Five Iron rentals, lessons, food and drinks, and fitting services. Five Iron will also host annual LinksDAO appreciation nights at its locations across the country. LinksDAO NFT holders will be entered to win a free round of golf at a Top 100 golf course. Holders of LinksDAO's more exclusive Global NFT will also benefit from a month's free membership at Five Iron and an annual complimentary golf lesson.

"This is not only a real-life service we're offering to NFT holders, but one of the first-ever partnerships that offers real-world services to any NFT holder in the crypto space," said Jim Daily, a LinksDAO co-founder. "We're dedicated to providing as much tangible value to our golf community as possible."

Five Iron Golf's ten locations nationwide offer high-tech, inclusive urban golf experiences for avid players, entertainment seekers, and everyone in-between. Although membership is not required to enjoy Five Iron Golf's many offerings, members receive additional benefits such as free simulator use during off-peak hours as well as discounted food and beverage, lessons with golf professionals, and club-fitting services. Five Iron's locations also double as event spaces, offering a full bar and food service and games like ping pong, shuffleboard, and pool.

"We're thrilled to align with a forward-thinking, innovative golf company such as LinksDAO," said Jared Solomon, Five Iron Golf's CEO and Co-Founder. "Five Iron Golf was built on convenience and inclusivity so it was a no-brainer to create a partnership that helps their digital community enjoy our real-life experiences."

"Our members have so much enthusiasm for the LinksDAO project," said Mr. Daily. "We are dedicated to delivering for them. This is just the beginning."

About LinksDAO
LinksDAO is creating the modern golf and leisure club. A global community of thousands of enthusiasts has come together to support one of the world's greatest online golf experiences—and help reimagine the country club. For more information, please visit https://linksdao.io/.

About Five Iron Golf
Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines golf, technology, and entertainment to inspire community and make golf enjoyable for every level of player. From early morning to late night, each location features industry-leading golf simulators available for rentals by the half-hour, golf instructors available for private or group lessons, a full bar, a food menu, and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Iron's golf leagues, host an event, or book a lesson. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C., with new locations coming to Seattle, Detroit, and Boston by the summer of 2022. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com.

LinksDAO Media Contact:
Jim Daily
Co-Founder, LinksDAO
jim@linksdao.io

Five Iron Golf Media Contact:
Veronica Ryan
Chief Marketing Officer
veronica@fiveirongolf.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linksdao-and-five-iron-golf-announce-official-partnership-bring-first-real-life-benefits-to-thriving-web3-community-301458949.html

SOURCE Five Iron Golf

﻿

