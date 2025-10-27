LINKBANCORP Aktie 52688349 / US53578P1057
27.10.2025 23:47:39
LINKBANCORP, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $7.83 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $7.09 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.
Excluding items, LINKBANCORP, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.83 million or $0.21 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $7.83 Mln. vs. $7.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.19 last year.
