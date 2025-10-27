Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’519 -0.4%  SPI 17’295 -0.3%  Dow 47’545 0.7%  DAX 24’309 0.3%  Euro 0.9261 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’711 0.6%  Gold 3’991 -2.2%  Bitcoin 90’821 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7950 -0.2%  Öl 65.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Visa öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: PayPal veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Logitech gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Electronic Arts gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Siltronic zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

LINKBANCORP Aktie 52688349 / US53578P1057

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.10.2025 23:47:39

LINKBANCORP, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

LINKBANCORP
6.86 USD -2.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.83 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $7.09 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LINKBANCORP, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.83 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.83 Mln. vs. $7.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.19 last year.

Nachrichten zu LINKBANCORP Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten