LINKBANCORP, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $7.83 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $7.09 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LINKBANCORP, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.83 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.83 Mln. vs. $7.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.19 last year.