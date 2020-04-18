Linkage Pay Brings Disruption Changes to the Payment Status Quo

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the development of fintech breakthroughs such as blockchain, big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, the financial sector has witnessed unprecedented paradigm shifts in the past decade. The ever-shifting digital landscape opens possibilities of new business models and consumer behaviours. The acceptive attitude towards novel concepts accelerates the gradual implementation of nascent technologies in traditional sectors. Linkage Pay emerges as a timely response to the shifting landscape of the payment industry and sets out to bring about disruptive changes to the payment industry.

What is Linkage Pay?

Linkage Pay is committed to the improvement of global payment solutions. By moving the bulk of offline trading services online, Linkage Pay will revolutionize the payment process and empower users to manage their assets more efficiently. These services include transactions, exchange, trading, clearing and settlement, and payment services. The integration of transaction channels and customer-oriented services will afford clients a one-stop experience that is not only convenient but also highly secure. Linkage Pay boasts four key competitive advantages that set it apart from mainstream online payment platforms. These competitive advantages are innovative payment, rapid settlement, integrated payment, and smart business.

Linkage Pay's Business Model

1. Integrated Payment

The traditional payment system is cumbered with layers of red tape, resulting in low efficiency and high processing fee. On top of that, the traditional system relies heavily on third or even fourth-party platforms. The dependence on external factors renders the system more vulnerable to inconsistency, unexpected account closure, among other potential risks. Leveraging blockchain technology, Linkage Pay makes rapid peer-to-peer payment a reality, by offering the most straightforward solution to issues such as complex processes and high exchange rates.

2. Financial Settlement

Linkage Pay's payment system mobilizes innovative payment technology to circumvent information monitoring and high gas fees incurred from the over reliance on third-party platforms. Linkage Pay, in collaboration with Alipay and WeChat Pay, aims to minimize redundancy during the payment processes and cut operating costs by 30 to 50 percent.

3. Investment and Asset Management

Linkage Pay utilizes a portion of the savings to maintain liquidity. The fund will be used to invest in sound and low-risk financial products during the capital accumulation phase to generate multiple returns for the clients.

4. Technical Competitiveness

Linkage Pay incorporates automatic confirmation of Alipay and WeChat Pay barcode in the payment system. A single transaction of US$100 - $50,000 typically generate a return rate of 0.5% to 1%. These transactions can be repeated multiple times in a same day until the platform quota is met.

About the Team

Linkage Pay boasts a team of sophisticated industry professionals from diverse backgrounds. Its co-founder, Jimmy Li, takes on multiple managerial roles in tech startups, including AVG Group and Influence Chain. Graduated with a master's degree in Supply Chain Management from a prestigious university, Jimmy has established himself as a top-tier supply chain analyst, before venturing into the world of entrepreneurship. In 2013, he founded Ads Venture Group (AVG), which has since become the largest Chinese digital media company in Southeast Asia, with branch offices operating in 7 countries and providing services to industry giants, including Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent. In 2016, Jimmy challenged the status quo of the payment industry by establishing AIC Fintech, a firm committed to providing digital payment solutions powered by blockchain technology. In a short span of five years, Jimmy has attained several prominent awards under his belt, including being accorded the honour of Young Eminent Overseas Chinese. He has been named as an adjunct professor at the MBA centre of Shanghai University in recognition of his extensive contributions to the university and the industry.

