Lingo Media's ELL Technologies Signs Customer in Ecuador

ELL Technologies Enters Ecuador Market with its e-Learning Language Solutions

TORONTO, March 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSX-V:LM) (OTC:LMDCF) (FSE:LIMA) ("Lingo Media") subsidiary, ELL Technologies ("ELL Technologies" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages' through innovative online technologies and solutions, is pleased to announce that it signed an agreement to sell its interactive language learning solutions to Accent Plus SA ("Accent Plus"). In addition, ELL Technologies has been invited to be a keynote presenter in a multi-city seminar series across Ecuador taking place March 9-11th, titled "From Utopia to Reality," showcasing current education trends and learning strategies.

Based in Quito, Accent Plus operates language instruction schools throughout Ecuador with programs designed to meet the unique needs of academic, government, corporate and consumer learners. Accent Plus is using ELL Technologies' English for Success (EFS) and Portuguese Learning solutions in a blended environment that combines in-class instruction with interactive online tools outside of the classroom.

"The demand to learn foreign languages is growing across Ecuador as people's economic and cultural outlook continues to expand internationally," said Alexandra Perez, Academic Director, at Accent Plus SA. "The ELL team has worked closely with us to implement its learning solutions to suit our specific needs, and our students are responding very well to the breadth and depth of content."

ELL Technologies provides a suite of language solutions, which include English and Portuguese, as well as Spanish, Mandarin and French. English for Success is an interactive language learning solution with a library of more than 1,700 lessons, 40,000 audio clips and a unique speech recognition capability to help students develop all four skills: reading, listening, writing, and speaking. ELL Technologies' Portuguese Learning solution covers A1-B1 CEFR levels with more than 400 hours of learning.

"We continue to expand our footprint in Latin America through new relationships with great partners like Accent Plus," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media. "Their vision to combine classroom learning with online work is an excellent approach for achieving results, and also the ideal fit for our solutions which are designed for that approach. We are excited to participate in their seminars with other thought leaders in the language education field."

Seminar Series: From Utopia to Reality

Accent Plus' upcoming "From Utopia to Reality" seminars will showcase best practices and innovative ideas for academic, corporate and government audiences in Ecuador. ELL Technologies' sales director for Latin America, Stephen Marban, will present on "Advances in Speech Recognition Technology as Applied to Language Learning and Measurement." Other expert speakers will explore such topics as activity theory and assessment literacy. The seminars are scheduled as follows:

UNACH University, Riobamba, March 9 , 9:30-11:30am

, Hotel Dann Carlton , Quito , March 9 , 3:30-7:30pm

, , , Sonesta Hotel, Loja, March 10 , 5-7:30pm

, ESPE University, Sangolqui, March 11 , 10:30am-12:30pm

Interested parties can learn more about the seminars and Accent Plus programs by contacting +593 2-226-4425.

About Accent Plus SA

Accent Plus Academy is a private language institution founded in 2011 in Quito. Our students are provided with unlimited opportunities to be successful in their journey towards international certification such as: PTE Pearson, Michigan Examinations and ITEP. We are an Access provider since 2018, a program founded by the American Government.

Accent Plus has been working with different institutions, private schools, universities, and public institutions providing educational services. It has partnered with the language institutions IECP/ Penn State University to send English teachers to their Tesol and Cultural programs, TESL/TEFL courses and other professional development programs. Accent Plus also works with institutions in Portugal to provide educational services.

About ELL Technologies

ELL Technologies Ltd. is a digital language learning and assessment company that creates innovative SaaS eLearning solutions. The Toronto-based company offers more than 2,000 hours of English learning content and also has courses in Spanish, Mandarin, French and Portuguese.

ELL Technologies' products and programs are marketed through established sales channels to key education, government and business organizations in Latin America, Asia, Europe and the U.S.

Follow ELL Technologies On:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ELLTechnologies/

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/elltechnologies

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ELLTechnologiez

About Lingo Media (TSX-V:LM) (OTC:LMDCF) (FSE:LIMA)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages', developing and marketing products for learners of new languages through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies and Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

Follow Lingo Media On:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LingoMedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LingoMediaCorp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/lingomedialm

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lingo-media-corporation

RSS: http://feeds.feedburner.com/LingoMedia

Portions of this press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are made in reliance upon Sections 21E and 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, performance, or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from management's expectations and projections and thus readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Lingo Media has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "should," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions. Lingo Media's expectations, among other things, are dependent upon general economic conditions, the continued and growth in demand for its products, retention of its key management and operating personnel, its need for and availability of additional capital as well as other uncontrollable or unknown factors. No assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by US Federal securities laws, Lingo Media undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve projected results are described in the Company's filings with the Canadian and United States securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE Lingo Media Corporation