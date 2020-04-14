Lingo Media's ELL Technologies Adds New Features to its Suite of E-Learning Language Solutions

Product Enhancements Improve Mobile Access, Personalization and Customization

TORONTO, April 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSX-V: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media") subsidiary, ELL Technologies Ltd. ("ELL Technologies" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages' through innovative online technologies and solutions, is pleased to announce multiple new features across its language learning solutions. Highlights include a mobile speech recognition tool for pronunciation practice, resources for teachers to provide a personalized learning experience, and features designed to appeal to ELL Technologies' distributors and customers such as a white label capability.

"Constant innovation is the lifeblood of our business and our key differentiator in successfully growing our global footprint," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media. "We constantly listen to our distribution network and our clients and strive to continue to invest and innovate to introduce new tools that will deliver measurable learning results."

Features introduced by ELL Technologies include the following:

Studio App : a speech recognition tool that enables students to practice their pronunciation on their mobile devices and provides instant feedback on areas for improvement. Studio App builds on ELL Technologies' popular Studio Desktop and Speak2Me features by adding anytime/anywhere access, progress tracking and teacher monitoring. Furthermore, a teacher can easily view students' engagement and progress in ELL Technologies' proprietary Learning Management System.





: a speech recognition tool that enables students to practice their pronunciation on their mobile devices and provides instant feedback on areas for improvement. Studio App builds on ELL Technologies' popular and features by adding anytime/anywhere access, progress tracking and teacher monitoring. Furthermore, a teacher can easily view students' engagement and progress in ELL Technologies' proprietary Learning Management System. File Assignment and Lesson Assignment : two new resources for teachers to customize the learning experience. These features allow a teacher to supplement the regular curriculum by assigning additional content or lessons to individual students based on their personalized learning needs.





and : two new resources for teachers to customize the learning experience. These features allow a teacher to supplement the regular curriculum by assigning additional content or lessons to individual students based on their personalized learning needs. Interface Customization : a simplified way for customers to create a unique look and feel for our language management solutions, adding their colours, logos and course descriptions. This feature supports our increasingly popular "white label" business whereby large institutions and course providers apply their branding to ELL Technologies' suite of products.





: a simplified way for customers to create a unique look and feel for our language management solutions, adding their colours, logos and course descriptions. This feature supports our increasingly popular "white label" business whereby large institutions and course providers apply their branding to ELL Technologies' suite of products. Admin Management: a comprehensive tool for ELL Technologies distributors to manage their client relationships through monitoring of license inventory and other key metrics. The distributor channel is an efficient means for ELL Technologies to expand into new global territories and represents an increasing portion of our business.

ELL Technologies' Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model enables customers to take advantage of upgrades as soon as they are launched. The Company will continue to introduce innovative new product features throughout 2020, in addition to its ever-expanding content library.

About ELL Technologies

ELL Technologies Ltd. is a digital language learning and assessment company that creates innovative SaaS eLearning solutions. The Toronto-based company offers more than 2,000 hours of English learning content and also has courses in Spanish, Mandarin, French and Portuguese.

ELL Technologies' products and programs are marketed through established sales channels to key education, government and business organizations in Latin America, Asia and the U.S.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V:LM) (OTC:LMDCF) (FSE:LIMA)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages', developing and marketing products for learners of new languages through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies and Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

