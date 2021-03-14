SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
14.03.2021 04:30:00

Lingnan University scholar discovers novel reproductive behaviour in native frog species

HONG KONG, March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Science Unit of Lingnan University (LU) in Hong Kong has reported a novel form of reproductive behaviour observed in a native frog species, Lau's Leaf Litter Toad (Leptobrachella laui). Unconventionally, the female frog positions herself on top of the male, which is a reverse of the more usual mating arrangement.

 

 

Field surveys were conducted between 2010 and 2017 in Hong Kong to observe interactions between male and female Lau's Leaf Litter Toads. The research team carried either digital still cameras or video cameras to document reproductive behaviour during field surveys, as well as taking male and female Lau's Leaf Litter Toads back to the laboratory to videotape them.

Prof Sung Yik-hei, Assistant Professor of the Science Unit, said that frogs and toads use external fertilisation, when the female releases her eggs outside her body, the male releases his sperm on the eggs at the same time. In all known forms of mating in frogs and toads, the male mounts the female or stations horizontally himself to align his reproductive organ with the female's. However in Lau's Leaf Litter Toad this does not happen. The male gives the female a piggyback ride to a hidden location where they complete reproduction. Prof Sung calls this "sex-reversed inguinal amplexus" and says "This behaviour has not been observed in other species of frogs and toads, but the frogs conceal themselves soon after pairing, so that it is hard to determine if this is simply a ride on the male's back or how the eggs are fertilised. In fact, despite the endeavours of local herpetologists, Lau's Leaf Litter Toad eggs have never been documented before."

Prof Sung believes that Lau's Leaf Litter Toads adopt an alternative reproductive behaviour because places to lay their eggs are rare. A male toad finds and guards an ideal egg-laying location such as a rock crevice and carries female there. This may confer reproductive efficiency as they can stay away from predatory risks and deposit eggs somewhere safe to develop, and bringing a mate to their territory increases their reproductive success. Besides Lau's Leaf Litter Toads, other frog species also exhibit territory establishment and protection behaviours.

"The discovery of this new mating behaviour demonstrates the variety of natural wonders even in a small city like Hong Kong. Through keen observation and persistent hard work, we can begin to understand more about nature. This gives us the ability to conserve the amazing wildlife in Hong Kong," said Prof Sung.

This interesting discovery has been published in the latest issue of the international academic journal Ecosphere.

Please click the link below to browse the video:
https://youtu.be/1ehWhMujnpo

For media enquiries, please contact the Office of Communications and Public Affairs of Lingnan University:  

Prof Sung Yik-hei

Ms Bernice Wong

Assistant Professor of the Science Unit

Manager (Communications & Public Affairs)

Lingnan University

Office of Communications and Public Affairs

Tel: 2616 7958

Lingnan University

Email: yhsung@ln.edu.hk

Tel: 2616 8988 / 6676 6956


Fax: 2838 1601


Email: bernicewong@LN.edu.hk



Ms Blue Wong


Senior Communications and Public Affairs Officer


Office of Communications and Public Affairs


Lingnan University


Tel: 2616 8964 / 9280 3381


Fax: 2838 1601


Email: bluewong@LN.edu.hk


Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1455742/Leaf_Litter_Toad.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - 3D-Druckindustrie - Neue Tracker Zertifikate auf einen Additive Manufacturing Basket
12.03.21 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
12.03.21 Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV
12.03.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Luft wird dünner / EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur vorbei?
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/6JUbAnG36BI

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber.

Wird es Korrekturen in den kommenden Monaten geben? Warum die Märkte in starker Abhängigkeit zur Politik stehen und es kaum noch unterbewertete Branchen gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum und ob die Tech Werte unter Druck stehen und die Inflation grösstenteils schon im Markt eingepreist ist.

Lars Erichsen: Tech-Werte unter Druck? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neuer Rekord: Bitcoin erklimmt erstmals 60'000 Dollar-Marke
Neue Weltordnung voraus? Analyst vergleicht Bitcoin-Rally mit Gold in Weimarer Republik
Armee von "Teslanaires": Tesla-Aktienentwicklung 2020 bringt Flut von Millionären hervor
GameStop-Hype, Spekulationsblasen und Index-Fonds: Wie Nobelpreisträger Fama zum Aktienmarkt steht
Zuletzt schwächelnde Tech-Werte: Wieso sich ein Einstieg jetzt lohnen könnte
KW 10: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Nach vorheriger Tesla-Skepsis: UBS-Analyst setzt Kursziel für Tesla-Aktie nach oben
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Samstag
Relief vereinbart Privatplatzierung von 41,5 Millionen Aktien - Aktie klettert hoch
KW 10: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit