31.12.2019 13:38:00

Linglong Passed the Highest Level Certification of TISA

ZHAOYUAN, China, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shandong Linglong Tire Co., Ltd., as a Chinese tire manufacturer attaches emphasis on information construction. It not only has realized the intelligent production, but also established a sound information security system. On November 26, 2019, the company has passed the highest level certification of TISAX, which is valid for three years. This certification is not only the recognition of Linglong in information security construction and investment, but also a reliable information security for providing better service to its European auto makers. 

Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) is an enterprise information security assessment and exchange mechanism, aiming at achieving mutual recognition of the information security assessment in auto industry and providing a general assessment and exchange mechanism. With EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) taking effect, European auto companies attach great importance to information security, which has promoted their suppliers and partners to strengthen data protection in the field of auto industry. Meanwhile, global well-known automakers like Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi etc. are the members of the ENX, and they require their suppliers must be certified by TISAX.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.19
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
Gold 2019: Handelskonflikt und Rezessionsfurcht erfreuen Gold-Anleger
Die teuersten Konzerne der Welt: Nestlé vom Börsenwert her europaweit an der Spitze
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Bank von Litauen will eigene Krypto-Coins herausbringen
2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Die besten DAX-Aktien 2019: Diese Gewinne hätten Anleger einstreichen können
Ende gut, alles gut
SoftwareONE-Aktien setzen Höhenflug fort

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;