12.08.2019 14:00:00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Launches New Corporate Brand

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced the effective change of its corporate name and formal launch of its new corporate brand. In connection with the launch, the Company's NYSE American ticker symbol has changed to "LCTX" and will be effective at the open of the market today. The new website for Lineage Cell Therapeutics will be www.lineagecell.com. Investors can also connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook and via Twitter at @LineageCell. The Company’s new identity reflects its commitment to becoming an innovative, leading cell therapy company and highlights its extensive cell therapy platform.

"It has been less than one year since I joined the Company and I’m excited that we have largely completed the strategic and multi-faceted plan to simplify our business structure and re-position ourselves as one of the most promising and focused cell therapy companies,” stated Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. "We look forward to inviting stakeholders to rediscover what sets us apart from other companies and to join us as we embark on the next step of this exciting journey. Control the lineage of cells; don’t leave it up to fate.”

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally-differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed either to replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical assets include (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells currently in Phase I development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.

