02.07.2019 07:00:00

LINE GAMES Soft Launches Mobile Puzzle "Adventures with WizMate"

  • Soft launched first on Android in Australia, Brazil, Singapore, Indonesia and Philippines; iOS will follow on July 9
  • 3-match puzzle with character customization features and chat system
  • Global service to begin in the second half of 2019

SEOUL, South Korea, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE GAMES Corporation announced that "Adventures with WizMate", a mobile puzzle game developed by INNOAG, has been soft-launched today on Google Play.

Available first on AOS in five regions including Australia, Brazil, Singapore, Indonesia and Philippines, Adventures with WizMate will come to iOS on July 9. Worldwide service is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.

Set in a lovely wizard village, Adventures with WizMate is a 3-match puzzle featuring village restoration and character customizations. By clearing different puzzles, currently over 130 stages, players can unlock intriguing story quests that will help restore the village to their taste.

Players can also customize their own avatars at the Boutique, where players can dress up their characters with a variety of attractive costumes and accessories. With one's own avatar decorated from head to toe, players can head to the Lounge: the interactive communication system of Adventures with WizMate encourages players to actively chat with others.

Check out"Adventures with WizMate" official Facebook and Instagram for more detailed information on the game.

Press Contacts
LINE GAMES PR Team: dl_press@line.games

About LINE GAMES Corporation

LINE GAMES Corporation is an affiliate company of the global messenger service LINE specializing in game business. Based in Seoul, Korea, LINE GAMES has risen as a premier developer and publisher in August 2018 by acquiring NextFloor, which has been making and servicing acclaimed mobile titles since 2012.

LINE GAMES is currently pursuing global expansion of its game business, starting with series of global releases of its major hits including Destiny Child. Expanding its roster of casual, puzzle, and role-playing mobile games, LINE GAMES is now working on PC and console titles ranging from open world MMORPG and Survival MOBA to TPS RPG, emphasizing its plans to continue its journey of "fun challenge" to make great games across all platforms and genre.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190627/2510507-1

SOURCE LINE Games Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
01.07.19
DAX-Future: Sprung über die Resistance
01.07.19
Anstoss in die zweite Hälfte
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
01.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cembra Money Bank zahlt dreistelligen Millionenbetrag für Cashgate - Aktie legt zu
So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
LafargeHolcim angeblich an Bauchemiegeschäft von BASF interessiert - Lafarge-Aktie und BASF-Papiere springen an
Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Juni 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Lonza-Aktie und Novartis-Papiere im Plus: Lonza übernimmt Produktions-Anlage von Novartis
Tesla: Probleme nicht nur bei der Autosparte, sondern auch bei SolarCity

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich
Am Dienstag tendieren die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB