LINE GAMES Soft Launches Mobile Puzzle "Adventures with WizMate"

Global service to begin in the second half of 2019

SEOUL, South Korea, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE GAMES Corporation announced that "Adventures with WizMate", a mobile puzzle game developed by INNOAG, has been soft-launched today on Google Play.

Available first on AOS in five regions including Australia, Brazil, Singapore, Indonesia and Philippines, Adventures with WizMate will come to iOS on July 9. Worldwide service is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.

Set in a lovely wizard village, Adventures with WizMate is a 3-match puzzle featuring village restoration and character customizations. By clearing different puzzles, currently over 130 stages, players can unlock intriguing story quests that will help restore the village to their taste.

Players can also customize their own avatars at the Boutique, where players can dress up their characters with a variety of attractive costumes and accessories. With one's own avatar decorated from head to toe, players can head to the Lounge: the interactive communication system of Adventures with WizMate encourages players to actively chat with others.

Check out"Adventures with WizMate" official Facebook and Instagram for more detailed information on the game.

About LINE GAMES Corporation

LINE GAMES Corporation is an affiliate company of the global messenger service LINE specializing in game business. Based in Seoul, Korea, LINE GAMES has risen as a premier developer and publisher in August 2018 by acquiring NextFloor, which has been making and servicing acclaimed mobile titles since 2012.

LINE GAMES is currently pursuing global expansion of its game business, starting with series of global releases of its major hits including Destiny Child. Expanding its roster of casual, puzzle, and role-playing mobile games, LINE GAMES is now working on PC and console titles ranging from open world MMORPG and Survival MOBA to TPS RPG, emphasizing its plans to continue its journey of "fun challenge" to make great games across all platforms and genre.

