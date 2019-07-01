<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.07.2019 12:45:00

Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, payable August 30, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2019.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 %
CS / Julius Bär / UBS 48130339 65.00 % 8.00 %

At April 5, 2019, Lindsay Corporation had approximately 10.8 million shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNN.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the Company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words "anticipate,” "estimate,” "believe,” "intend,” "expect,” "outlook,” "could,” "may,” "should,” "will,” or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Lindsay CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lindsay CorpShsmehr Analysen

13.10.17 Lindsay Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:59
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
10:00
DAX-Future: Sprung über die Resistance
09:40
Anstoss in die zweite Hälfte
09:31
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:29
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
09:07
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lindsay CorpShs 80.08 0.00% Lindsay CorpShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
Tesla: Probleme nicht nur bei der Autosparte, sondern auch bei SolarCity
Cembra Money Bank zahlt dreistelligen Millionenbetrag für Cashgate - Aktie legt zu
Juni 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
LafargeHolcim angeblich an Bauchemiegeschäft von BASF interessiert - Lafarge-Aktie und BASF-Papiere springen an
SMI zeitweise über 10'000 Zähler -- DAX mit Kursfeuerwerk -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen zum Handelsende kräftig zu
Was dem Bitcoin wirklich zu seinem Höhenflug verhilft
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen
Chinesischer Botschafter: Kauf von Syngenta war kein gutes Geschäft für China
USA und China einig über neue Handelsgespräche - Hoffnung für Huawei

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zeitweise über 10'000 Zähler -- DAX mit Kursfeuerwerk -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen zum Handelsende kräftig zu
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Montag mit einem kräftigen Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls einen Kurssprung. Die wiederaufgenommenen Handelsgespräche verhalfen den Börsen in Fernost zu kräftigen Kursgewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB