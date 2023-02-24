SMI 11'176 -0.6%  SPI 14'386 -0.5%  Dow 32'817 -1.0%  DAX 15'210 -1.7%  Euro 0.9917 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'179 -1.9%  Gold 1'811 -0.7%  Bitcoin 21'735 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9405 0.0%  Öl 83.2 1.0% 
25.02.2023 00:22:00

Lindberg Claims Mike Causey Refuses To Take Action On $1 Billion Rehab Exit Plan For North Carolina Insurers

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Estrich, spokesperson for Greg Lindberg, provided the following update regarding Friday's filing of new charges against Greg Lindberg in the Western District of North Carolina:

After the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled that he was wrongfully convicted, Lindberg was released in July of last year from federal prison after serving 633 days. He says he has "seen this movie before" with his fellow inmates. "The government makes all kinds of false allegations to try to get you to settle. They use high pressure tactics to try to roll over defendants and get them to admit things they never did. They dog pile claims on you to try to get you to take a plea. It's bullying pure and simple," Lindberg says.

According to Lindberg, his legal team supplied the prosecution with millions of pages and documents explaining every transaction that they had questions about. "The prosecution is claiming that the transactions were not disclosed yet they were supplied with emails showing the transactions were disclosed to virtually everyone on the management team of the North Carolina insurers, including the Chairman of the Board of the management company," Lindberg says.

Lindberg says that despite being clearly shown how the transactions resulted in more capital and surplus paid into the North Carolina insurers – expressly for the benefit of policyholders—the government claimed the transactions harmed policyholders.

Even after answering all their questions, the prosecution continued to put on pressure, Lindberg says. He says that the prosecution proposed a settlement in this case that would have required an admission of actions that he never committed. "It was egregiously false and unacceptable," Lindberg says.

Lindberg says he "did nothing wrong" and he intends "to prove it in court."

Lindberg says that after investing over $500 million into Global Growth insurance companies and never taking a penny of dividends, North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI) forced the affected companies into rehabilitation.

Instead, Lindberg says, Mike Causey is slowing down the rehabilitation process so that it will take longer for policyholders to access their benefits.

According to Lindberg, "The root of this problem is politics. These latest false charges don't change that."

After the government accused Lindberg of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit unanimously agreed that his conviction violated his Constitutional rights and must be vacated.

Lindberg says he will "continue to fight until every policyholder is paid out and until every one of these false claims are dismissed."

About Greg Lindberg 
Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. Through his successful career, Lindberg has reimagined and transformed hundreds of businesses, employed thousands of people, empowered leaders and impacted communities through philanthropic efforts. His experiences as a leader and challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success through wellness, longevity and leadership. Lindberg also has authored two books: Failing Early & Failing Often: How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage and 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership. For more information, visit GregLindberg.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindberg-claims-mike-causey-refuses-to-take-action-on-1-billion-rehab-exit-plan-for-north-carolina-insurers-301755950.html

SOURCE 633 Days, LLC

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?

Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

Anhaltende Inflation bringt Zinssorgen zurück: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schlussendlich abgeschlagen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche sichtlich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.

finanzen.net News

