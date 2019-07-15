Lindal Imagine Series Webinar Includes Modern Translation of UNESCO World Heritage Site Building by Frank Lloyd Wright

SEATTLE, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lindal Cedar Homes — the world's largest manufacturer of custom post and-beam homes — hosts a webinar this Wednesday, July 17, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. The webinar, titled "Introducing the Lindal Imagine Series," is presented by architect-trained home design professionals and Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture graduates Aris Georges and Trina Lindal. In the webinar, Georges and Trina Lindal preview the homes in the series, which they designed, and explain how clients interested in building an Imagine Series home on their property can connect with one of Lindal's international network of independent representatives to guide them through the process and ensure that their new home integrates seamlessly with the client's build site and lifestyle needs.

Sign up for the webinar at https://lindal.com/news-events/.

Lindal was thrilled to hear that Jacobs 1 - the first Usonian home designed by Wright and built in 1937, is among the eight Frank Lloyd Wright sites recently awarded the first-ever modern architecture designation on UNESCO's World Heritage list for the United States. The Lindal Imagine Series' Madison home is a translation of Jacobs 1. Although it has been modernized and updated, the Madison closely follows the design and floor plan of the original. Wright (1867-1959), the preeminent modern architect of the 20th century, created organic homes that integrate with their natural surroundings and embraced the use of prefab materials.

The other Wright buildings inscribed on the world heritage site list include Fallingwater, Hollyhock House, Taliesin, Taliesin West, Unity Temple, the Frederick C. Robie House, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

Webinar presenter Aris Georges' love of architecture began in his teens, when he worked in an architectural studio in his native Greece. He went on to study architecture at the University of Florence, Italy, and completed his architecture degree at the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture at Taliesin in Wisconsin. Georges served on the faculty at the School for 20 years. Webinar presenter Trina Lindal, the grand-daughter of Lindal Cedar Homes' founder, Sir Walter Lindal, is also a graduate of the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture.

In 2018, Lindal Cedar Homes partnered with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to develop the Lindal Imagine Series, a new line of modern homes inspired by the work of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The effort unites the enduring design principles of Wright's Usonian homes with current developments in technology, construction and design theory. There are seven designs for modern living enthusiasts to choose from. This is the first time ever that a home company was licensed to produce Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired, Usonian-based home designs. The venture is also a partnership with the School of Architecture at Taliesin, which has its roots in the Taliesin Fellowship, an apprentice program initiated by Frank Lloyd Wright in the 1930s.

To learn more, call 1-800-508-1833 or visit the company's website: https://lindal.com/imagine.

About Lindal Cedar Homes

Lindal Cedar Homes, founded in 1945, is the world's largest designer and manufacturer of custom post-and-beam homes, delivered internationally in the form of an exterior materials package for clients to build on their property. The third-generation family-owned company offers thousands of floor plans and home styles that can be modified to suit a client's needs, budget, build site and lifestyle. Lindal Cedar Homes is headquartered in Seattle, WA, with an international network of independent distributors who work with clients to design and build their dream homes.

