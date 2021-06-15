SMI 11’865 0.2%  SPI 15’242 0.3%  Dow 34’394 -0.3%  DAX 15’674 -0.1%  Euro 1.0906 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’133 0.1%  Gold 1’866 -0.6%  Bitcoin 36’201 3.1%  Dollar 0.8996 0.1%  Öl 73.1 0.7% 

15.06.2021 02:25:00

Lincoln Organizations Launch Contest to Redesign City Flag

LINCOLN, Neb., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Marketing Association - Lincoln Chapter (AMA Lincoln) and Lincoln Young Professionals Group (YPG) today announced a city-wide contest to redesign Lincoln's flag. The groups believe that the existing design, established in 1932 and including symbols of the Nebraska State Capitol, corn, and wheat, should be updated to more accurately represent the characteristics of Lincoln.

Current Lincoln City Flag

"Our vibrant community deserves an equally vibrant symbol of who Lincoln is – past, present, and future," said Whitney Hansen, AMA Lincoln President. "The time is right to unite the community through the process of designing and selecting a new flag to showcase our city. Our city flag should be our rallying cry and a visual representation of Lincoln – something people are excited to show off in their offices, on their baseball caps, and in our city."

Submissions will be accepted on the AMA Lincoln website beginning July 1 through August 1. The contest is open to all Nebraska residents and is limited to one submission per person. Additional design criteria will be listed on the site. The design criteria are being determined by a committee of community representatives who will also serve as contest judges. A cash prize will be awarded to designers of the final three flag designs.

"The new flag design will capture the unique identity of Lincoln, branding our community as a great place to live, work and play," said Kayla Meyer, Lincoln YPG Coordinator. "The new design will be an important tool that we can use to effectively represent who we are as a city in our ongoing efforts to attract and retain talent."

Following the August 1 submission deadline, the committee will narrow down the submissions to three final designs to be released for public comment. After reviewing public feedback, the committee will propose a final design to the City of Lincoln for consideration.

The flag redesign competition and cash prizes are sponsored by Nelnet, the Abel Foundation, Ameritas, Assurity, Lincoln Journal Star, and Talent Plus. If you or your organization would like to be involved in the flag redesign project, please contact Whitney Hansen at leadership@amalincoln.org.

More information about the contest can be found beginning July 1 at AMALincoln.org/ReFlagLNK and updates will be provided regularly via Facebook and Twitter (@ReFlagLNK), also launching in July.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lincoln-organizations-launch-contest-to-redesign-city-flag-301312022.html

SOURCE American Marketing Association - Lincoln

﻿

