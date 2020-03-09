Lincoln International Expands in India with Bangalore Office

BANGALORE, India, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's capabilities with the opening of an office in Bangalore, India.

The Bangalore office is Lincoln International's 22nd location globally and second in India. The Bangalore office opens under the leadership of Sathya Ramanathan, Director, and Tigmanshu Dubey, Vice President, who each bring extensive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory experience on behalf of technology and technology-enabled service companies. They are a complement to the firm's growing global Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) and Business Services Groups, representing Lincoln's strategic investments in these active sectors.

"We are strong believers in the future of India and are investing in growth there to maximize opportunities to work with clients in this fast-growing and populous major economy," stated Jim Lawson, Chairman and Global Co-CEO of Lincoln International. "We are also investing aggressively in our TMT advisory capabilities in all key global markets. The hiring of Sathya and Tigmanshu fits in the intersection of both these efforts. They will be strongly supported by our team in Mumbai and by our industry professionals across the globe."

Gaurav Marathe, CEO of India said, "Sathya brings more than 15 years of M&A experience – during 12 of which he served as an advisor. He has worked alongside Tigmanshu for several years jointly developing an excellent client base and reputation in the market. They bring to Lincoln and clients a great deal of perspectives and connections in the Indian TMT and business services markets. Their presence in Bangalore – the high-tech capital of India – provides the right location to achieve success in these sectors."

Sathya possesses a deep understanding of the TMT industry, with a specific focus on technology services and enterprise software domains like Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Sathya will head the firm's TMT and Business Services efforts in India. Prior to joining Lincoln, Sathya worked at EY within the investment banking group, holding several roles over his time with the company. Most recently he led the technology team in South India.

Tigmanshu has advised private equity and publicly and privately held company clients on both sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions. Prior to joining Lincoln International, Tigmanshu served as a manager in EY's investment banking practice. At EY, he was part of the TMT team, where he gained extensive knowledge and built deep relationships within the sector. "I am very pleased to be part of a globally integrated investment banking firm with well-established TMT and Business Services franchises across the world, including Europe, Asia and the Americas," said Sathya. "With Lincoln, Tigmanshu and I will utilize the connections and insights of our experienced global teams to benefit our Indian clients.''

In addition to Sathya and Tigmanshu, a previously remote-assigned Vice President and several junior bankers will work in the Bangalore office.

