SMI 10’581 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 -0.2%  Dow 29’783 -0.6%  DAX 13’133 0.0%  Euro 1.0814 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.1%  Gold 1’881 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9112 -0.2%  Öl 43.9 -0.1% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
17.11.2020 22:19:00

Lincoln International Adds Matt Kessler as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Matt Kessler as a Managing Director in the firm's Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group in Dallas, Texas. Matt's extensive expertise in industrial software, Internet of Things (IoT) and energy technology will yield numerous opportunities for collaboration with other Lincoln industry groups, including Industrials, Business Services and Energy, Power & Infrastructure.

Lincoln International Adds Matt Kessler as Managing Director

"Software continues to permeate all industries, so we are pleased to integrate Matt and his expertise in software and industrial end markets," stated Scott Twibell, Managing Director and Co-head of Lincoln International's TMT Group. "As these two worlds continue to converge, there is increasing interest in and opportunity for consolidation, and we are well-positioned to serve these clients with Matt's experience and knowledge."

With over 16 years of experience, Matt provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and capital raising advisory services to private equity investors, companies, owners, founders and management teams. Will Bowmer, Managing Director and Co-head of Lincoln International's TMT Group, added, "Matt's expertise and client relationships are a perfect fit with our TMT team which has experienced extraordinary growth over the past five years, both in terms of sector and geographic coverage. In particular, Matt's joining is a clear expression of our commitment to expand our team in Dallas."

Prior to joining Lincoln, Matt spent his entire career at Robert W. Baird & Co, where he was most recently a Managing Director. After working in the firm's Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and London, England, offices, Matt spent the last decade in San Francisco, California, where he helped establish and build Baird's technology practice. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and marketing from University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Matt commented, "I am excited to join the Lincoln platform and be a part of the TMT team's continued growth. I look forward to advising clients at the intersection of software and industrial end markets, capitalizing on Lincoln's strong momentum in technology along with their long-standing strength in industrials."

About Lincoln International
We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lincoln-international-adds-matt-kessler-as-managing-director-301175336.html

SOURCE Lincoln International LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 82.38
2.06 %
CieFinRichemont 77.22
1.98 %
Swiss Life Hldg 399.80
1.47 %
The Swatch Grp 238.10
1.41 %
Zurich Insur Gr 364.20
1.17 %
Part Grp Hldg 920.00
-0.65 %
Sika 231.00
-0.77 %
Roche Hldg G 308.95
-1.29 %
Alcon 59.22
-2.15 %
Lonza Grp 587.00
-5.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:27
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
09:13
Vontobel: derimail - 16% p.a. auf Lonza & Moderna in CHF - 50% Barriere - 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:16
Positive Impfstoff-Nachrichten beflügeln SMI
06:00
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
16.11.20
Inflation Conundrum
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Moderna-Aktie springt nach oben: Positive Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - einfach lagerbar
Lonza-Aktie klettert: Moderna-Impfstoff kommt von Lonza im Wallis
Gold-Nachfrage bricht im dritten Quartal kräftig ein
Hoffnung auf Corona-Impfstoff: Dow letztlich kräftig im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiens Börsen legen bis zum Handelsende zu
Elon Musk auf Twitter: So knapp entkam Tesla einer Insolvenz
Roche kommt nach positiven CHMP-Empfehlungen zwei EU-Zulassungen näher - Roche-Aktie stabil
US-Börsen schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Valora-Aktie knickt ein: Valora schliesst Aktien-Platzierung ab und erlöst damit rund 70 Millionen Franken
Tesla-Aktie springt an: Tesla wird in den S&P 500 aufgenommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX kamen am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Dienstag Verluste. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren am Dienstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit