Lincoln Institute of Land Policy Launches Fellowship for Claremont Lincoln University's Master in Public Administration Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy has committed $100,000 to fund the newly established Lincoln Institute 75 Fellowship for Ethics and Equity in Public Administration. The fellowship will support select new students earning a Master in Public Administration (MPA) at Claremont Lincoln University (CLU), a non-profit online graduate university that focuses on a socially conscious education. A key goal of the fellowship program is to empower a diverse group of aspiring leaders with the critical skills and knowledge needed to enact ethical, equitable, and inclusive policies and practices.

"We created this fellowship in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy to help realize our commitment to advanced practice in public policy," said George W. "Mac" McCarthy, president and CEO of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy. "We are inspired by the passion of our future leaders, and believe an MPA degree from Claremont Lincoln University will empower them to effectively address challenges such as social inequity, fiscal stress, and climate change in their communities."

The fellowship is designed specifically for underrepresented working professionals. Ideal candidates are in entry- and mid-level roles in the public and non-profit sectors, or in mission-oriented roles in the private sector, and looking to earn a graduate degree while working full time. The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and CLU strongly encourage candidates from groups that are underrepresented with respect to race, ethnicity, gender identity, disabled status, and veteran status to apply.

"We look forward to welcoming the first cohort of Lincoln Institute 75 Fellows for Ethics and Equity," said Lynn Priddy, strategic advisor and board member for CLU. "We are fully aligned with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy's mission and have designed our MPA program alongside the Institute to give students the tools they need to achieve equitable, cross-sector solutions to complex social, economic, and environmental problems."

MPA students at CLU will have access to innovative resources, a faculty made up of leading scholars and practitioners, and a cohort of peers looking to address pressing issues in an engaging online learning community. Students will also have opportunities to build their networks and learn from land policy experts and practitioners who are devising creative solutions to challenges such as the housing crisis, inequality of opportunity, municipal fiscal stress, and climate change. The MPA degree culminates in an immersive capstone experience guided by mentors dedicated to each student.

The deadline to apply for the fellowship is April 2, 2021. An independent review panel will evaluate eligible applications and select the finalists. The first Lincoln Institute 75 Fellows for Ethics and Equity will begin the CLU MPA program on April 26, 2021. Students can complete the degree program in as little as 13 months. The application can be accessed at www.claremontlincoln.edu/lincolninstitute75 .

About Lincoln Institute of Land Policy

The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy seeks to improve quality of life through the effective use, taxation, and stewardship of land. A nonprofit private operating foundation whose origins date to 1946, the Lincoln Institute researches and recommends creative approaches to land as a solution to economic, social, and environmental challenges. Through education, training, publications, and events, we integrate theory and practice to inform public policy decisions worldwide.

About Claremont Lincoln University

Claremont Lincoln University (CLU) is a non-profit institution offering affordable online master's degrees rooted in a socially conscious education. CLU's mission is to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills for engaging in solutions that improve the world for the benefit of all. CLU is regionally accredited by the highly regarded WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), which ensures institutions meet strict standards and fulfill their missions in service to their students and the public good. Master's degree programs at CLU focus on civic engagement , ethics , healthcare administration , higher education , human resources , organizational leadership, management , professional studies, public administration , social impact, and sustainability leadership.

