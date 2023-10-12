Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'980 -0.5%  SPI 14'357 -0.5%  Dow 33'631 -0.5%  DAX 15'425 -0.2%  Euro 0.9560 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'198 -0.1%  Gold 1'869 -0.3%  Bitcoin 24'275 0.4%  Dollar 0.9083 0.7%  Öl 86.2 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Birkenstock129711946Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Helvetia46664220Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Auf dem Weg zum Ruhestand: Was verbirgt sich hinter der Säule 3a in der Schweiz?
Nikola verbucht Meilenstein-Erfolg: Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen-Lkw von Nikola wird eingeführt
China-Verkaufszahlen enttäuschen: Teslas aus China verkaufen sich deutlich schlechter
Creditreform: Firmenpleiten in der Schweiz dürften 2023 erneut ein hohes Niveau erreichen
Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Handelsende
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

13.10.2023 01:23:00

Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing Development in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, joins the City of San Antonio to break ground on Leon Creek Flats, a new affordable housing development supported by the City's 2022 Affordable Housing Bond.

Leon Creek Flats will bring hundreds of new units of affordable housing to South-Central Texas. Additional photos and renderings available upon request.

During a ceremony with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Councilmember Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia and other local leaders, LAC celebrates its development partnership with the San Antonio Housing Trust to provide 308 affordable homes for San Antonio families.

"Housing affordability has remained a key initiative for our city that started with the formation of the Housing Task Force," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "Communities like the one celebrated today represent the collective efforts to produce housing affordability for San Antonio renters."

Leon Creek Flats is Lincoln Avenue's first ground-up affordable housing development in Texas. More than $2.5 million in housing funding is supporting the development, which will create 261 homes for families earning at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) and 47 homes are deeply affordable for families earning at or below 30 percent AMI.

"By increasing affordable housing options and prioritizing families who need deeper affordability, we are creating thriving communities," said District 4 Councilmember Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia. "It's an honor to celebrate opportunities for current and future residents of District 4."

On-site services for the project will include after-school education, which will be free of charge for residents for a minimum of 15 hours per week.

"LAC is committed to building high-quality affordable homes in communities where residents are burdened by high housing costs," said Blake Hopkins, LAC Vice President and Regional Project Partner. "This development will bring hundreds of affordable homes to San Antonio and help address the region's affordable housing crisis."

"Housing affordability options are needed throughout our city. Ensuring that there are quality and accessible homes with supportive services for families in San Antonio is our department's priority," said Veronica Garcia, Director of the Neighborhood and Housing Services Department. 

The development is made possible by a soft loan from the City of San Antonio's 2022-2023 Housing Bond Program, along with other financing. Following remarks, LAC and City leaders formally broke ground on a section of the property to mark the beginning of construction, which will be complete in 2025.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. A subsidiary of Lincoln Avenue Capital, LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 26 states and a portfolio of 120 properties comprising 22,000+ units.

City of San Antonio - Vibrant & Thriving

San Antonio is a vibrant city with a thriving economy, deep cultural heritage and communities that are compassionate, inclusive and proudly diverse. It is the seventh largest city in the United States and one of the strongest fiscally managed cities in the country, nurturing entrepreneurship, encouraging investment and funding infrastructure. The City fosters partnership and growth opportunities in aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, and information technology. San Antonio's famed Riverwalk and Alamo are the top tourist attractions in Texas, and its historic missions are a designated World Heritage Site – the first and only in Texas. Proudly called Military City, USA®, San Antonio is home to one of the largest populations of active duty military and veterans, as well as mission-critical commands, including military medicine, cybersecurity, pilot training and basic training. For more information, visit SanAntonio.gov and follow @COSAGov on social.

Lincoln Avenue Communities (PRNewsfoto/Lincoln Avenue Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lincoln-avenue-communities-breaks-ground-on-affordable-housing-development-in-san-antonio-texas-301955569.html

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Communities

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Im heutigen Experteninterview mit Georg Zimmermann von der BX Swiss erklärt Christian Jetzer von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH wie man seine Situation in der Pensionskasse verbessern kann und was hinter der AHV Reform 2024 steckt.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge

Inside Trading & Investment

12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
12.10.23 Verschwendet die 2. Säule unsere Altersvorsorge? – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
12.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Luxus - Chancen nach der Korrektur/Cloud/KI - Zukunftsweisendes Tech-Trio
12.10.23 SMI mit angezogener Handbremse
12.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Erholung geht in die nächste Runde
12.10.23 Marktüberblick: FMC und Fresenius SE sacken ab
11.10.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Lonza, Sonova
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'422.36 19.99 3VSSMU
Short 11'678.55 13.66 SMIR9U
Short 12'124.82 8.94 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'979.77 12.10.2023 17:31:44
Long 10'538.78 19.63 A7SSMU
Long 10'318.78 13.57 EHSSMU
Long 9'886.43 8.87 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sandoz-Aktie deutlich fester: Sandoz-Papiere legen seit IPO einen starken Lauf hin - Positive Analystenstimmen
US-Verbraucherpreise steigen mehr als erwartet: Wall Street verliert zum Handelsende -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
China-Verkaufszahlen enttäuschen: Teslas aus China verkaufen sich deutlich schlechter
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche legt neue Langzeitdaten für Ocrevus vor
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Meyer Burger
Massiver Wertverlust: So steht es wirklich um die Wertentwicklung von NFTs
VAT-Aktie klettert dennoch: VAT macht deutlich weniger Umsatz
Birkenstock mit IPO-Fiasko - Birkenstock-Aktie schliesst deutlich unter Ausgabepreis
Givaudan-Aktie dennoch positiv: Givaudan erzielt weniger Umsatz
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Donnerstagmittag mit Kursplus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit