Linc Housing Starts Construction on 64 New Affordable Homes in Los Angeles' Watts Neighborhood

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its mission to serve those underserved by the marketplace, Linc Housing today announced the start of construction on Cadence, an all-new, 64-unit apartment community in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. The new homes are for families and individuals who have experienced homelessness.

"From saying 'yes' to Prop HHH to supporting more housing in their neighborhoods, Angelenos are coming together to bring our unsheltered neighbors indoors," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "Linc Housing is an important partner in this work as we build the high-quality, long-lasting permanent supportive housing homeless Angelenos urgently need and deserve."

Cadence, located at 11408 S. Central Ave., in Los Angeles, will have 63 one-bedroom apartments and one manager's unit. Other features will include community room with kitchen, computer room, outdoor courtyards, indoor bicycle parking, offices for case management, and convenient access to public transportation, shopping and community services.

With funding support from Los Angeles County, residents will receive intensive case management to help ensure they thrive. Supportive services will include mental health and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance abuse counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources.

"Linc is proud to start construction on our third apartment community in the Watts and Willowbrook neighborhoods," said Rebecca Clark, president and CEO, Linc Housing. "This close proximity will allow us the opportunity to expand our community engagement work in the future by bringing our residents together for shared activities and resident services programming." Cadence is near Mosaic Gardens at Willowbrook, a 61-unit complex that opened in spring 2017, and Springhaven, a 100-unit building due to open later this year.

Funding for the development comes from a variety of sources including construction and permanent loans from Bank of America, $10.1 million in HHH Funds managed by the Housing + Community Investment Department of the City of Los Angeles (HCIDLA), $7.1 million from the Los Angeles County Development Authority (No Place Like Home funds), and tax credit equity from Raymond James. The project will receive rental subsidy from the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles. The California Endowment provided predevelopment support.

The new community was designed by Lahmon Architects and will be built by Walton Construction Inc. Construction of affordable housing has been designated an essential activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the construction team will follow recommended safety protocols to keep the job site safe. The development is due to be completed in late 2021. All units will be filled through referrals from the County of Los Angeles Coordinated Entry System (CES).

About Linc Housing Corporation

Linc Housing, one of California's most productive nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for people underserved by the marketplace. Linc has helped create more than 8,000 homes in 85 communities throughout the state. The organization's properties are known for excellent design, outstanding management and life-enhancing services for its residents. Linc has 36 years of service to families, seniors, people with special needs, and local governments - helping to create sustainable communities via new construction, acquisition and rehabilitation, and historic preservation. Visit http://www.Linchousing.org for more information.

