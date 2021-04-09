SMI 11’219 0.1%  SPI 14’305 0.4%  Dow 33’563 0.2%  DAX 15’210 0.1%  Euro 1.1015 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’980 0.1%  Gold 1’737 -1.1%  Bitcoin 54’292 1.3%  Dollar 0.9268 0.3%  Öl 62.9 -0.8% 
09.04.2021 15:17:00

Linamar Corporation Provides Commentary on Q1 2021 External Market Conditions

GUELPH, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today released insights regarding the market activity observed during Q1 2021, as well as commented on other recent industry developments.  The comments provide updates on the latest available industry conditions in the key Access, Agriculture and Automotive markets in which it operates. 

Linamar Corporation (CNW Group/Linamar Corporation)

Highlights:

  • Transportation
    • Q1 Global Light Vehicle (LV) Production forecast to be strongly up at 10.3% increase over prior year despite shortage in the supply of semiconductors
  • Industrial
    • North American Combine Market
      • February YTD up 28%
      • Double digit growth expected for 2021
      • MacDon's Order intake well above prior year level
    • Access Market for Core Scissors and Booms in North America and EMEA
      • Q1 expected down from 2020 pre-pandemic levels 
      • Expectation for the market to be up >20% in 2021
      • Skyjack's Backlog significantly higher than prior year level

A presentation deck highlighting the details is available and has been posted to Linamar's website today at www.linamar.com/investors under the section titled Reports, Presentations and Public Filings, or directly by clicking here. 

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Transportation segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and worldclass developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack and MacDon. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. The Transportation segment is subdivided into three regional groups; North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Transportation segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Transportation segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Transportation segment. Linamar has 26,000 employees in 61 manufacturing locations, 12 R&D centres and 25 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia which generated sales of $7.4 billion in 2019. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on Twitter at @LinamarCorp.

SOURCE Linamar Corporation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:36 Vontobel: derimail - Chip-Entwickler mit 60% Barriere und 10%-11.25% Coupon p.a.
10:07 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Im Sommer ist der Spuk um die Inflation zu Ende!? | BX Swiss TV
08:40 SMI schnuppert am Rekordhoch
05:46 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Kaum verändert / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA im Wochenchart hat gehalten
07.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Temenos AG, Logitech International SA, ams AG
06.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Bayer, Lonza, Vifor Pharma
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/j3gkDEcCW2Q

Wird der Inflationsanstieg im Sommer gebremst? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erklärt er, warum der Spuk nach ein paar Monaten schon vorbei sein soll. Was der Ölpreis damit zu tun hat, wie die US-Renditen die Inflationsraten eingepreist haben und ob die FED bei ihrer expansiven Geldpolitik bleibt, dazu gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel weitere Einblicke.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Im Sommer ist der Spuk um die Inflation zu Ende!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Scharfe Kritik: Bank of America geht auf Bitcoin los
ABB-Aktie im Plus: Milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm startet am 9. April
Zurich-Aktie gibt ab: Zurich drohen offenbar in britischem Bauskandal Schadenersatzzahlungen
Ray Dalio warnt: Ein Bitcoin-Verbot ist "sehr wahrscheinlich"
UBS-Aktie unentschlossen: Bundesverwaltungsgericht lehnt Einsprachen von französischen UBS-Kunden ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck
Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneinig
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche kündigt für Fachkongress AAN zahlreiche Pipeline-Updates an
Tesla-Aktie höher: Tesla kritisiert Genehmigungsverfahren rund um deutsches Werk
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger reagiert positiv

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit