LiMSforum.com Publishes New eBook: COVID-19 Testing, Reporting, and Information Management in the Laboratory

ATLANTA, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the rapidly-changing and conflicting messages surrounding testing in the current pandemic, LabLynx, Inc. has published a free online book of carefully researched and fully cited news, facts and resources to serve as a reference for the laboratory and laboratory informatics industry. This book is provided by LabLynx as a free, open access ebook published through the LiMSforum.com site.

Testing is at the forefront of attention globally, playing a crucial role in providing the data to drive government and social policy during the global pandemic. Though SARS, MERS and other epidemics provide the industry with some ideas about how to cope, the sheer scope of the COVID-19 situation has little precedent, and labs find themselves breaking new ground in dealing with it. Consequently, this new publication provides a much-needed reference point for laboratory and informatics professionals to navigate their way through the various demands and challenges they currently face.

The new guide covers the full range of topics related to COVID-19 testing and informatics, including:

COVID-19 and Testing Terminology

History and Impact to Date

Challenges of Managing the Disease in the Human Population

Testing conducted on previous coronaviruses

Organizational and agency guidance on COVID-19 testing

Current test methods and their differences

Laboratory informatics and workflow management

Laboratory informatics and reporting requirements

Additional benefits and challenges of laboratory informatics in disease testing and public health

Key Guidance Documents

Additional Resources and more

Click Here to Download!

Other areas, such as test kit information, key journal articles and more are also included, making this the most comprehensive and useful reference guide to the pandemic for labs available. LabLynx is providing this eBook free for reading online or downloading as a .pdf.

Anyone can access or download this free eBook and many other open access books by going to LIMSforum.com Featured Books.

About LabLynx

LabLynx, Inc. was the first Laboratory Informatics provider to deliver a true browser-based Laboratory Information Management Solution in 1997. LabLynx is a LIMS software technology company dedicated to you, your information, and your workload management.

Additionally, LabLynx owns and operates the largest communities and knowledge base resources dedicated to all things related to Laboratory, Medical & Scientific Informatics with www.limswiki.org and www.limsforum.com.

Contact LabLynx at www.lablynx.com or info@lablynx.com or call us at: 866-LabLynx (522–5969).

