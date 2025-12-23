Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’442 0.2%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9290 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’749 0.1%  Gold 4’486 1.0%  Bitcoin 68’816 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7878 -0.5%  Öl 62.5 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Sika41879292Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Krypto-Riese wird zur Bank? Ripples Plan für eine Lizenz setzt JPMorgan unter Druck
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwächelt: Nach kräftiger Rally nehmen Anleger Gewinne mit
Tesla-Aktie: So viele Tesla-Anteile stiess Finanzchef Taneja 2025 ab
Microsoft-Aktie im Blick: Trotz KI-Offensive keine Kursdynamik - Analysten bleiben optimistisch
Alphabet-Aktie schwächelt: Strategischer Kauf von Intersect soll US-Energieinfrastruktur sichern
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Limoneira Aktie 217508 / US5327461043

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.12.2025 00:02:53

Limoneira Q4 Loss Widens

Limoneira
13.92 USD -3.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Limoneira Company (LMNR) on Tuesday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter. The company said lower lemon volumes and higher costs weighed on performance during the year.

The company reported a net loss of $8.8 million or $0.49 per share, compared with a net loss of $2 million or $0.11 per share in the same period last year.

Net revenues declined to $42.8 million from $43.9 million a year earlier. Agribusiness revenues fell to $41.3 million from $42.5 million, while other operations revenue edged up to $1.5 million from $1.4 million.

Adjusted net loss widened to $8.0 million or $0.45 per share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $1.6 million or $0.09 per share in the prior-year quarter.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Limoneira posted a net loss of $16.5 million or $0.93 per share, compared with net income of $7.2 million or $0.40 per share in fiscal 2024.

LMNR closed at $13.86, or 3.75% lower, and currently trades after hours at $13.82 or 0.29% lower on the NasdaqGS.