Limited Run Acura NSX Type S to Debut at Monterey Car Week, Celebrates Supercar's Final Model Year

Limited to 350 units worldwide, NSX Type S raises the already impressive performance of Acura's cutting-edge electrified supercar to new levels

With an even higher performance envelope and a more emotional driving experience, the 2022 NSX Type S will join highly collectable NSX variants like the 1999 NSX Zanardi

The 2022 NSX Type S will make its global debut on August 12

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the world gets its very first glimpse of the best performing road-legal Acura NSX ever, the limited-production 2022 NSX Type S supercar.

A result of the brand's unyielding commitment to Precision Crafted Performance, the NSX Type S raises the already impressive performance of Acura's cutting-edge electrified supercar to new levels, delivering more power, quicker acceleration, sharper handling, and a more emotional driving experience.

Every 2022 Acura NSX produced at the Performance Manufacturing Center will be a limited-edition Type S model powered by enhanced version of the supercar's twin-turbo V6 and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® system.

In celebration of the final year of NSX production, just 350 of these exclusive supercars will be available worldwide, with only 15 offered in Canada, marking the first time a NSX Type S has been sold outside of Japan. The limited run supercar will be available for online customer orders beginning August 18 at www.acura.ca.

Like its predecessor, the second-generation NSX pushed the boundaries of engineering and recalibrated the expectations of sports car dynamics. The NSX was the first supercar to utilize three electric motors to enhance all aspects of the driving experience. NSX introduced multiple industry firsts including the use of ablation casting in the supercar's multi-material space frame, as well as the world's first and only production 9-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) for a passenger automobile.

Following its launch in 2016 the NSX was named the Road & Track "Performance Car of the Year" and an Automobile Magazine "All Star" winner. Reaffirming its lead in the market, NSX was voted the "Best Hybrid Performance Car" by Motor Trend in 2020.

The second generation NSX has also dominated on the racetrack, with the NSX GT3 Evo winning the 2019 and 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship titles in the GTD class, and the 2019 Super GT driver's and manufacturer's championships in the GT300 class in Japan. NSX also currently holds the Hybrid record in the Time Attack 1 division of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, set in 2020 by James Robinson and the production vehicle record at the Grand Prix of Long Beach street circuit, set in 2019 by Peter Cunningham.

With total production capped at 350 units, the one year run of NSX Type S is destined to join the ranks of unique and collectable first-generation NSX models, such as the 1999 NSX Zanardi Edition (51 were produced for the U.S. market) and Japanese Domestic Market variants like the NSX-R (483 produced between 1992 and 1995), NSX Type S (209 built between 1997 and 2001) and NSX Type S-Zero (30 total between 1997 and 2001).

NSX Type S is the third Type S variant Acura has debuted this year, joining the new TLX Type S sport sedan and the upcoming MDX Type S three-row SUV, as the brand pushes the performance of its products to new heights.

Acura's social media channels will drop additional images of the 2022 NSX Type S each day leading up to its official reveal. More information on the supercar, including full photography, specs and pricing, will be available on August 12.

