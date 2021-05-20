SMI 11’041 -0.9%  SPI 14’226 -0.8%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’114 -1.8%  Euro 1.1000 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’937 -1.7%  Gold 1’870 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’108 -9.0%  Dollar 0.9033 0.0%  Öl 66.7 -2.8% 
Limited Edition Book Featuring The Ultimate Collection of Patek Philippe Vintage Watches Launched in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patek Philippe – My Dream Collection was launched on April 21 by Singapore based watch collector and Patek Philippe aficionado, Ali Naelfounder of 2tonevintage, with a limited production run of 500 copies. The limited edition book features over 120 Patek Philippe vintage watches, spanning a period from 1858 to 1995. Starting with early pocket watches and ending with complicated wrist watches, the book presents rare and detailed information on each reference and explores the provenance of the watches themselves.

Limited Edition Book Featuring The Ultimate Collection of Patek Philippe Vintage Watches Launched in Singapore (PRNewsfoto/2tonevintage)

 

Logo (PRNewsfoto/2tonevintage)

The Patek Philippe – My Dream Collection is authored by Ali Nael, who is seen as an authority and industry expert in rare vintage Patek Philippe watches, in collaboration with Eric Tortella, who played a crucial role in the literature side of the book and brings over 50 years of experience in the documenting and studying of Patek Philippe watches.

"This book is the realisation of my dream to curate a Patek collection focused on quality and a documentation of my journey thus far, into this fascinating world. The book aims to provide collectors, new and seasoned alike, with a reference that will help them grow their interest and create their Patek Philippe collection, making it the ultimate collectible item for Patek Philippe connoisseurs and the perfect gift for any horological lover and enthusiast. I hope this book will play a role in building their collection, in the same way I did, and act as the bridge to cross over to their target." Said Ali Nael, Author, Patek Philippe – My Dream Collection.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE: 

Book Title:

Patek Philippe - My Dream Collection by Ali Nael

Price:

USD 680 per copy, includes complimentary shipping worldwide

Where to buy:

Online: https://vintagepp.com/

Showroom: 2ToneVintage, 428 River Valley, #01-11, Singapore 248327

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ali Nael is an accomplished watch collector and Patek Philippe aficionado, seen as an authority and industry expert in rare watches. Over the past decade, Ali has travelled the world to source the best watches for his impressive collection, developing a remarkable eye for detail, and building up a wealth of knowledge in this specialty.

Following his passion, Ali established 2ToneVintage in Singapore, applying the same strict discipline and high standards used in curating his timepieces to his business. Like his personal collection, 2ToneVintage is focused on high-end collectible-grade watches, carefully curated with an emphasis on quality, originality, and rarity, to meet the needs of both new and seasoned collectors alike. As a collector himself, Ali is passionate to share his skills and know-how with fellow collectors. Visit https://vintagepp.com/ for more information.

Media Contact:

ASN PTE LTD / 2ToneVintage Watches
428 River Valley, #01-11, Singapore 248327
asn@asnsg.com 
+65-6977-7123

SOURCE 2tonevintage

