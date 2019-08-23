23.08.2019 07:11:00

Lima 2019: Looking ahead at Canadian Parapan Am Team action on Day 1

  • Wheelchair rugby round-robin play kicks off with Canada versus Argentina 
  • Table tennis action continues 
  • Opening Ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. local time / 8 p.m. ET

LIMA, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Two sports are kicking off their Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games campaigns prior to the Opening Ceremony, with wheelchair rugby and Para table tennis in action on Friday.

  • The Canadian wheelchair rugby team will commence its quest for the podium with an opening game against Argentina at 8 a.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET. Canada will ultimately play five round-robin games with the top four teams then advancing into the semifinals. The Canadian squad, gold medallists four years ago, is currently ranked world No. 5 while the Argentines are No. 20.
  • Para table tennis action actually began in Lima on Thursday. Ian Kent, a multiple Parapan Am Games medallist, started off strong with two wins on day one, while Stephanie Chan and Curtis Caron each went 1-1. Friday will see Kent and Caron return to the field of play, as well as teammate Peter Isherwood, as preliminary action continues. For the complete list of results, please click here.
  • The Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games will officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony in the evening. Para table tennis star Chan, a Toronto 2015 gold medallist, will lead the Canadian team into the stadium. She was announced earlier today as the country's flag bearer.  

HOW TO WATCH

Five sports will be available to livestream in Canada via the CPC Facebook page, CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices, as well as the Radio-Canada Sports app and radio-canada.ca/sports.

Schedule for August 23:

9 a.m. ET – Canada vs. Argentina, Wheelchair Rugby, Round Robin
8 p.m. ET – Opening Ceremony

MEDIA RESOURCES

  • Photos will be available at photos.paralympic.ca (sign up for an account). Photos are free for editorial use with credit to Canadian Paralympic Committee. 
  • To access all flash quotes, please click here.  
  • To access athlete bios and the complete Canadian Parapan Am Team list, please click here.
  • Video highlights, broadcast b-roll, and athlete interviews are available upon request at digital@paralympic.ca.

Follow @CDNParalympics for the most up-to-date news

About the Canadian Parapan Am Team: Canada is represented by 151 athletes competing in 13 sports at the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games, taking place August 23 to September 1.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

[LINK] LIST OF MEDIA ATTACHÉS BY SPORT
For interview requests with the athletes during the Lima 2019 Parapan Am Games, please contact the specific sport media attaché.

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

