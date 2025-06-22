Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’871 0.0%  SPI 16’448 0.0%  Dow 42’207 0.1%  DAX 23’351 1.3%  Euro 0.9426 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’234 0.7%  Gold 3’369 -0.1%  Bitcoin 84’712 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8178 0.1%  Öl 77.3 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Bitcoin rutscht unter 100'000-Dollar-Schwelle - Iran Krieg sorgt für Unsicherheit
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Abend
Kriegseintritt der USA: Trump bestätigt US-Angriff auf iranische Atomanlagen
Strategien für alternative Einkommensquellen
Eine Innovation für verbesserten Investorenschutz
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.06.2025 19:29:26

Lilly's Oral GLP-1 Orforglipron Demonstrates Efficacy In Type 2 Diabetes Treatment In Phase 3 Trial

Eli Lilly
639.41 CHF -0.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly And Co.'s (LLY) investigational oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, orforglipron, demonstrated compelling efficacy and a safety profile aligned with that of injectable GLP-1 therapies, according to full Phase 3 results published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The once-daily pill significantly reduced A1C levels by an average of 1.3% to 1.6% across doses in adults with type 2 diabetes, with improvements observed as early as four weeks. In the ACHIEVE-1 study, a key secondary endpoint showed that orforglipron achieved an average weight loss of 16.0 pounds (7.9%) at the highest dose by week 40. The safety findings were consistent with the broader GLP-1 class profile.

ACHIEVE-1 is a phase 3 trial, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of orforglipron compared to placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and inadequate glycemic control with diet and exercise alone. Orforglipron is the first oral small molecule (non-peptide) glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, taken without food and water restrictions, to successfully complete a Phase 3 trial.

At 40 weeks, all three doses (3 mg, 12 mg, 36 mg) of orforglipron achieved the primary endpoint of superior A1C reduction. In addition, the 12 mg and 36 mg doses showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant reductions in body weight vs. placebo. In the study, orforglipron had a safety profile similar to the established GLP-1 class, and the most frequently reported adverse events were gastrointestinal-related.

In key secondary endpoints, up to 76.2% of participants taking orforglipron achieved the American Diabetes Association (ADA) treatment target A1C of <7%, 66.0% achieved an A1C of =6.5%, and 25.8% achieved <5.7%, defined as a normal A1C value. Improvements in A1C were observed as early as four weeks and were accompanied by similar reductions in fasting serum glucose, the company said.

Later this year, Lilly plans to share topline results from ACHIEVE-2, evaluating orforglipron compared with dapagliflozin, and ACHIEVE-3, evaluating orforglipron compared to oral semaglutide, both in adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled with metformin. ATTAIN-1 and ATTAIN-2, evaluating orforglipron for weight management, will also be shared in the third quarter of this year.

Lilly said it remains on track to submit orforglipron for weight management to global regulatory agencies by the end of this year and for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in 2026.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.