Lilly to Provide Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing for Indianapolis Health Care Workers

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will offer drive-through testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to Indianapolis area health care workers beginning Monday, March 23, as a service to the community and in an effort to protect health care providers working on the front lines during this epidemic.

Lilly announced last week that the company is working with the Indiana State Department of Health to offer testing of COVID-19 samples acquired at local hospitals, using a specialized facility at Lilly Research Laboratories. Now Lilly is expanding the service to the community by offering drive through-testing at Lilly's Indianapolis headquarters. At this time, only active health care workers are eligible, and they must have a physician's order requesting testing for COVID-19. There will be no charge for this service.

"Lilly is committed to doing what we can to help fight COVID-19 in our community. By offering testing to our active health care workers, we hope to protect both them and the patients they serve," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's Chief Scientific Officer and President of Lilly Research Labs.

The group eligible for testing includes physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and allied health care professionals. More information on requirements for testing and registration instructions are available at https://www.info.lillycovid19testing.com/

COVID-19 drive-through testing at Lilly is not available to the general public. Many health care workers are currently unable to receive testing through existing diagnostic facilities, and Lilly is initially focused on addressing this unmet need.

