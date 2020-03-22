22.03.2020 21:45:00

Lilly to Provide Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing for Indianapolis Health Care Workers

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will offer drive-through testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to Indianapolis area health care workers beginning Monday, March 23, as a service to the community and in an effort to protect health care providers working on the front lines during this epidemic.

Lilly announced last week that the company is working with the Indiana State Department of Health to offer testing of COVID-19 samples acquired at local hospitals, using a specialized facility at Lilly Research Laboratories. Now Lilly is expanding the service to the community by offering drive through-testing at Lilly's Indianapolis headquarters. At this time, only active health care workers are eligible, and they must have a physician's order requesting testing for COVID-19. There will be no charge for this service.

"Lilly is committed to doing what we can to help fight COVID-19 in our community. By offering testing to our active health care workers, we hope to protect both them and the patients they serve," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's Chief Scientific Officer and President of Lilly Research Labs.  

The group eligible for testing includes physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and allied health care professionals.  More information on requirements for testing and registration instructions are available at https://www.info.lillycovid19testing.com/

COVID-19 drive-through testing at Lilly is not available to the general public. Many health care workers are currently unable to receive testing through existing diagnostic facilities, and Lilly is initially focused on addressing this unmet need.

About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom. C-LLY

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Lilly's efforts in regard to the novel coronavirus. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially. Other risk factors that may affect the company's results can be found in the company's latest Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

Refer to: Scott MacGregor; jsmacgregor@lilly.com; 317-440-4699 (Lilly)  

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company) (PRNewsfoto/Eli Lilly and Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-provide-drive-through-covid-19-testing-for-indianapolis-health-care-workers-301027916.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

