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Eli Lilly Aktie 947556 / US5324571083

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01.06.2026 18:21:58

Lilly Continues Its Acquisition Spree, Inks Two Asia Partnerships Today

Eli Lilly
862.92 CHF -0.74%
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(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) continued its deal-making momentum on June 1, 2026, announcing two new licensing agreements in Asia while also highlighting three infectious-disease acquisitions completed last week.

Lilly signed a licensing and research collaboration with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, under which Lilly gained exclusive worldwide rights to select programs while Haisco retains rights in China and certain territories.

As per the terms of the agreement, Lilly will make $87 million in upfront and near-term payments, with the deal also providing for up to $2.97 billion in potential milestone payments and tiered royalties.

The other deal signed by Lilly today is a global licensing deal with Hanmi Pharmaceutical (excluding Korea) for Sonefpeglutide (LAPS GLP-2 analog), a biologic candidate leveraging Hanmi's LAPSCOVERY long-acting platform. Hanmi will continue its ongoing Phase 2 trial in short bowel syndrome, while Lilly explores broader indications. The deal terms include $75 million upfront and up to $1.185 billion in milestones, plus royalties.

These fresh partnerships follow Lilly's May 26, 2026, announcement of three acquisitions in infectious disease: Curevo Inc., LimmaTech Biologics AG, and Vaccine Company, Inc. The acquisitions expand Lilly's vaccine pipeline against shingles, antimicrobial-resistant bacteria, and Epstein-Barr virus, with combined potential deal values exceeding $3.8 billion.

Together, Lilly's recent moves highlight a dual strategy: expanding its metabolic and autoimmune pipeline through Asian licensing collaborations, while reinforcing its infectious-disease franchise with vaccine-focused acquisitions. The spree positions Lilly to deliver differentiated therapies across high-need areas, from short bowel syndrome and autoimmune disorders to shingles and EBV-linked cancers.

LLY has traded between $623.78 and $1149.10 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1,077.98, down 2.45%.

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