Lilly Board Approves New $15 Bln Share Repurchase Program; Hikes Dividend

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that its board approved a new $15 billion share repurchase program. The company's prior $5 billion share repurchase program was completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In addition, the company announced a 15% increase in its quarterly dividend and declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2025 of $1.50 per share. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025.

The share repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the company said.