Liliana Marcu Awan, MD, FAAFP, AAFP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liliana Marcu Awan, MD, FAAFP, AAFP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Family Physician for her outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine. Currently, she serves as the Owner and Family Practitioner at the Medical Center of Hollywood Family, Cosmetic, and Ketamine Infusion Center.



A board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Awan has devoted 12 years to serving families on an outpatient basis at her clinic,

the Medical Center of Hollywood Family, Cosmetic, and Ketamine Infusion Center. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Romanian, she is an acclaimed physician of

17 years, with excellent professional experience taking care of patients in the hospital at Memorial Health Systems. Coupled with her expert knowledge in family medicine, cosmetic medicine, addiction medicine, wellness, and IV ketamine treatment, she applies an open and compassionate approach to each patient who visits her clinic. Her knowledge has also allowed her to follow her patients at the office and the hospital for continuity of care.



The Medical Center of Hollywood provides an extensive line of services to patients of all ages from pediatric age to the geriatric population in the community. Family practice services include total health care, gynecology services, IV vitamin injections, and cosmetic procedures. Certified in cosmetics and aesthetics by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), Dr. Awan offers cosmetic procedures such as Botox, microdermabrasion, microneedling, radiofrequency, contouring, skin tightening, age spot removal, and ZO skin care. She genuinely enjoys the art of fillers and Botox, and bringing a smile to her patients.



Revered as an expert in her field, Dr. Awan is also a board-certified addiction specialist who serves patients in Hollywood, Hallandale, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, and Aventura. She is certified by the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for polysubstance abuse detoxification. At her clinic, Dr. Awan provides patients over the age of 17 with comprehensive treatment for addiction and substance-related disorders in an addiction-free manner. In hopes of restoring overall health, well-being and happiness, her addiction treatments are designed to lessen the emotional side effects of mood disorders or reduce cravings for those battling substance addiction. Dr. Awan's treatment options include in-office Ketamine infusions for help with several psychiatric disorders, including depression, suicidal ideations, bipolar depression, PTSD, anxiety, and OCD. Suboxone treatments are also an option for opioid addiction, heroin and prescribed painkillers. Additional services include detoxing and the treatment of polysubstance abuse.



An academic scholar, Dr. Awan completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Denver, where she received her Bachelor's of Science Degree in Biology. Later, she attended the Universidad Iberoamerican (UNIBE) in the Dominican Republic, obtaining her Doctorate of Medicine Degree (MD). Furthering her studies, Dr. Awan began with a year of residency in Psychiatry at Temple University in Philadelphia. She then completed a residency in Family Practice at Virtua Hospital in New Jersey, where she served as Chief Resident.



Following her educational achievements, Dr. Awan moved to Florida in 2007 and opened the Medical Center in Hollywood. Since then, she has maintained active affiliations with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital South, and Memorial Hospital Pembroke where she serves as Chief of Medicine. Previously, she served as Director of New Vision, a medical stabilization, inpatient center for polysubstance abuse at Memorial Pembroke.



A frontrunner in her field, Dr. Awan has achieved a title of Fellow of American Academy of Family Physicians (FAAFP), a standard achieved by the highest quality of family physicians in the United States. She is also an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.



In her free time, Dr. Awan enjoys spending time with her children and family. She is also an active member of her local Romanian Orthodox Church.



Dr. Awan dedicates this recognition to her parents, Radu and Floare Marcu, and her children Rizvan, Saf, Zain, and Alina.



For more information, please visit: https://www.medcenterofhollywood.com/

