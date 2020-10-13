Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 08:14:00

Likee Seeks to Strengthen Presence, and Aims to Attract more than 1,000 Creators in Turkey

ISTANBUL, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Likee, the leading global short video creation platform from Singapore that is gaining significant traction across the Middle East region is now focused on strengthening its presence in Turkey. Currently ranked as one of the Top 10 Free Apps in the Google Play Top App Charts in Turkey on App Annie, Likee seeks to invest in local talent and collaborate with content creators to further strengthen its presence and more importantly, let creators shine.

Likee Seeks to Strengthen Presence, and Aims to Attract more than 1000 Creators in Turkey. (PRNewsfoto/Likee)

Video consumption is one of the most popular activities for mobile users in Turkey. In fact, a recent report stated that there were 62.07 million internet users in Turkey in January 2020 out of which, 54 million are social media users. In terms of online content activities, 93 percent watch online videos and 45 percent watch vlogs.

"We believe that Turkey is home to some of the most exceptional and creative content creators from across the Middle East region – which is why we will be launching our 1,000 creators' campaign," said a spokesperson from Likee. "This campaign demonstrates our commitment to providing the exceptional talent in Turkey with a platform and a variety of opportunities to hone their craft and share their passions with people both in their country and across the world."

Over the next few months, Likee will seek to identify and collaborate with over 1,000 content creators that are interested in and showcase their passion for: lifestyle, art, music, sports and more. It will invest in their talent and provide them with an opportunity to further enhance their skills and potentially craft new career opportunities that will facilitate a positive impact for both themselves and everyone they engage with both online and offline.

Likee is a highly innovative platform that puts users first and provides them with an immersive and engaging experience which is why it continues to strengthen its position as being one of the top short video applications in the region.

For more information about the Likee Turkey Creators Initiative, visit:  https://likee.com/tags/Turkeycreator

Likee is available to download for free from the following link: https://likee.onelink.me/mwVg/508ad17

About Likee

Likee is the world's leading global short video creation platform with video capture and editing tools equipped with sophisticated special effects. With around 150 million unique monthly users worldwide, our goal is to enable people to create unforgettable moments that help them to exploit their creativity in front of a global community, while generating real and meaningful connections. With a reach of 200 million monthly users worldwide, the app was ranked first in the "Top 10 Breakout Apps" series according to the App Annie's report in 2019, as well as the fourth most downloaded application worldwide in January 2020. Likee was released in 2017 by BIGO Technology Pte.Ltd, one of the fastest growing internet companies in the world, focusing on the development of different Artificial Intelligence applications such as Bigo Live and imo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310810/Likee_in_Turkey.jpg

 

 

