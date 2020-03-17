Lightwave Logic Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Corporate Update

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today provided a corporate update in conjunction with the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Company Highlights:

Announced internally engineered electro-optic (EO) polymer material more than doubled the EO response compared to previous materials. Later in the year, the Company presented positive material stability and reliability data, showcasing improved thermal stability of the internally developed materials at 85 degrees Celsius.

Increased the speed of the Company's modulators significantly from 40 GHz that could support 50-400 Gbps applications in 2018, to modulators exceeding currently available commercial solutions of 80 GHz analogue bandwidth that could support industry-standard 100-800 Gbps applications. The aforementioned 80GHz analogue bandwidth is significantly higher than commercial-based silicon technology modulators.

Issued two new patents covering photonic integration of the company's polymer modulator technical platform, designed to integrate into current semiconductor platforms while also being uniquely capable of extending to higher speeds at lower costs. Our patent portfolio now consists of 51 granted patents.

Awarded the "Best Achievement in PIC Platform" at the 3 rd PIC Awards for the Company's achievement with its 100GHz polymer platform which targets the insatiable demand for fast data communications.

PIC Awards for the Company's achievement with its 100GHz polymer platform which targets the insatiable demand for fast data communications. Engaged MZ Group to lead a comprehensive, strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

Presented at multiple industry specific and investor-related conferences. Among these were the Annual Photonic Integrated Circuits Training Event—which included a keynote address by Lightwave Logic management to provide industry perspectives on how PIC based technologies will grow and enable significant opportunities over the next decade—as well as the NobleCon16 Investor Conference: Jim Marcelli , President of Lightwave Logic, presented a firm overview and corporate update, holding meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The full text of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2019 can be found here.

Management Commentary

"2019 was highlighted by our continued development of our proprietary electro-optic polymers as we work with leading integrated circuit vendors and incorporate their feedback into our technology," said Michael Lebby, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "We continued to push our modulators to extreme speeds while maintaining data quality and our low-voltage characteristics. This unique ability is paramount to our competitive advantage and already exceeds what many thought was possible with currently available commercial technology solutions that include both silicon and compound semiconductor technologies."

"As we navigate through 2020, our primary focus surrounds refinement of the performance characteristics of our technology platform, primarily as it relates to better signal quality and lower voltages. We believe that these final steps on our next-generation modulators will position us favorably for testing, and ultimately, market acceptance. Together, we expect to deliver an enabling solution for a problem that the data communications and telecommunications markets are rapidly working to solve. We look forward to executing on the immense opportunity facing Lightwave Logic and creating long-term value for shareholders," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

