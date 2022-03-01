SMI 11’987 0.0%  SPI 15’172 0.1%  Dow 33’893 -0.5%  DAX 14’461 -0.7%  Euro 1.0292 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’924 -1.2%  Gold 1’909 1.0%  Bitcoin 39’788 13.8%  Dollar 0.9173 -1.0%  Öl 101.1 2.6% 
01.03.2022 01:00:00

Lightspeed Updates Timing of Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today updated the timing of its participation in the following technology and growth-oriented investor conference. Unless noted, listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible at the scheduled presentation time on the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.lightspeedhq.com. Details for the event are as follows:

Logo: Lightspeed POS Inc. (CNW Group/Lightspeed Commerce Inc.)

KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit
Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Time:5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT
Location: Hyatt Regency, 50 Third Street, San Francisco, California, USA

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com
On social media: LinkedinFacebookInstagramYouTube, and Twitter

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeed-updates-timing-of-upcoming-investor-conference-participation-301492034.html

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

