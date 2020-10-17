17.10.2020 03:00:00

Lightspeed Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel commerce platforms, today announced it will report second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 7:30 am ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Logo: Lightspeed POS Inc. (CNW Group/Lightspeed POS Inc.)

Lightspeed Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time:7:30 am ET
Live Call Registration:http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4437375 
Replay: (855) 859-2056 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or (404) 537-3406 (International) with passcode 4437375
(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 12, 2020)
Live Audio Webcast:https://investors.lightspeedhq.com

Investors and participants can register for the telephonic version of the conference call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4437375. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

About Lightspeed POS Inc.

Lightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com
On social media: Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeed-announces-fiscal-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call-301154281.html

SOURCE Lightspeed POS Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 598.00
5.10 %
LafargeHolcim 43.37
2.51 %
CieFinRichemont 62.52
1.99 %
UBS Group 10.61
1.97 %
Part Grp Hldg 860.00
1.80 %
Nestle 107.86
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 210.50
0.72 %
Swiss Life Hldg 340.60
0.53 %
Givaudan 3’968.00
0.43 %
Swisscom 486.30
-0.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.10.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
16.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.44% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Merck & Co Inc, Chevron Corp, Pfizer Inc
16.10.20
SMI mit grösstem Rückgang seit Juni
16.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält der Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – EUR/USD vor neuem Hochlauf?
15.10.20
Können hohe Staatsverschuldungen tatsächlich auch Vorteile haben? | BX Swiss TV
13.10.20
Dividends Stagnate Even as Equities Shine
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.10.20
Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q3 2020
05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
mehr
Können hohe Staatsverschuldungen tatsächlich auch Vorteile haben? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie gewinnt: Lonza stellt sich neu auf und formuliert neue Mittelfristziele
Dow beendet Handel etwas niedriger -- SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Pfizer und BioNTech kündigen Antrag auf US-Notfallgenehmigung für Corona-Impfung an - Aktien im Plus
Richemont-Aktie fester: Treueprogramm für Aktionäre bleibt - neues Aktienkapital
Ryanair-Aktie fällt deutlich: Winterflugplan wird wegen Buchungseinbruch zusammengestrichen
Roche stabilisiert Umsatz und bekräftigt Prognose - Roche-GS büssen dennoch ein
thyssenkrupp-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Liberty Steel will Stahlsparte von thyssenkrupp
Nestlé leitet offenbar Verkauf von Wasser-Marken ein
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Schweizer Zulassung für Tecentriq-Kombi gegen Hautkrebs erhalten
BioNTech-Börsengang ein Jahr her: So ist es der Aktie des Krisenprofiteurs ergangen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Anleger im Wall Street-Handel zeigten sich unentschlossen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlugen am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB